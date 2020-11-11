Farm Brush Cutter Market 2020 : Overview Of The Key Driving Forces To Create Positive Impact On The Industry Growth

- Farm brush cutter is a device usually used to cut/trim grass, crop, and weed. The two major types of brush cutters are shoulder mounted brush cutter and backpack brush cutter, which is powered by gasoline or electric.
- Farm brush cutter helps reduce human effort. Automatic and semi- automatic agriculture equipment reduce the labor required for work, which in turn reduces the labor cost. This is likely to boost the farm brush cutter market across the globe.
Key Drivers of Farm Brush Cutter Market
- Rise in rate of adoption of advanced technology in farm equipment, including automatic brush cutter that assist handling of equipment and enhances the accuracy of farming, is anticipated to propel the farm brush cutter market across the globe. Introduction to electric brush cutter due to an increase in fuel prices is likely to boost the electric segment of the brush cutter market. Rise in demand for automatic brush cutter to enhance functionality is likely to offer significant opportunity for manufacturers of farm brush cutter across the globe.
- Rise in use of Internet of Things (IoT) in machinery and equipment is likely to boost the farm brush cutter market. Rapid expansion of agriculture product manufacturing industries across the globe is likely to further boost the farm brush cutter market.
Asia Pacific & Europe to hold significant share of global Farm Brush Cutter Market
- Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major share of the global farm brush cutter market due to rapid expansion of the economies and a rise in population across the region. Increase in government initiatives and rise in productivity across the region is likely to further propel the farm brush cutter market in Asia Pacific. Rise in consumer trend toward mechanization in agriculture is likely to fuel the farm brush cutter market in Asia Pacific.
- Followed by Asia Pacific, Europe is projected to account for a significant share of the global farm brush cutter market due to an increase in adoption of technology, including robotic systems. Europe is home to major agriculture equipment manufacturers who have advanced research and development facilities regarding brush cutter, which is anticipated to boost the farm brush cutter market in Europe.
Key Players Operating in Farm Brush Cutter Market
- Honda India Power Products Limited
- Kisankraft
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STIHL
- Husqvarna AB
- Deere & Company
- Kubota Corporation
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
- Yanmar Co. Ltd
- Zetor Tractors A.S.
- Valmont Industries Inc.
- JCB Ltd
Global Farm Brush Cutter Market: Research Scope
Global Farm Brush Cutter Market, by Type
- Shoulder Mounted Brush Cutter
- Backpack Brush Cutter
Global Farm Brush Cutter Market, by Operation
- Manual
- Semi-Automatic
- Automatic
Global Farm Brush Cutter Market, by Propulsion
- Gasoline
- Electric
Global Farm Brush Cutter Market, by Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
