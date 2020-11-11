Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Sanitary Napkin Market

Female hygiene and health are major concerns across the world. Sanitary napkin is an absorbent item used by a woman during her menstruation cycle. Sanitary napkins are made of cellulose, plastic, and cotton. Manufacturers are expected to focus on untapped rural markets and increase their CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities related to women’s hygiene. Some of the major innovations in the sanitary napkin market include wings napkin, fragrant napkin, and quilting of the lining, panty liners, and reduction of pad thickness.

The sanitary napkin market is driven by various factors such as change in buying preferences regarding sanitary napkins, increasing population of working women, growing awareness about female hygiene, and increasing health issues, all of which are contributing to the growth of the global market across the world.

Furthermore, governments are encouraging companies to conduct hygiene campaigns and devise marketing strategies to change the perceptions of women and build their self-confidence and self-esteem, thus accelerating the global sanitary napkin market across the world. Emerging trends which are driving the global sanitary napkin market include rise in e-commerce, growing acceptance of sanitary napkins, and increasing preference for organic products.

The global sanitary napkin market has been segmented based on type, material, pad size, pack size, distribution, and geography. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into disposable menstrual napkin and cloth menstrual napkin (reusable).

Based on material, the market is segmented to woven and non-woven material. On the basis of pad size, the market is classified into regular, large, and extra-large. Based on pack size, the market is segmented into 6 to 8 napkins, 8 to 15 napkins, 15 napkins to 20 napkins, 20 napkins to 30 napkins, and above 30 napkins. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into online and offline distribution channel. The offline distribution channel is further classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores, and retail stores.