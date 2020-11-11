Sanitary Napkin Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook

The sanitary napkin market is driven by various factors such as change in buying preferences regarding sanitary napkins, increasing population of working women, growing awareness about female hygiene, and increasing health issues, all of which are contributing to the growth of the global market across the world. Furthermore, governments are encouraging companies to conduct hygiene campaigns and devise marketing strategies to change the perceptions of women and build their self-confidence and self-esteem, thus accelerating the global sanitary napkin market across the world. Emerging trends which are driving the global sanitary napkin market include rise in e-commerce, growing acceptance of sanitary napkins, and increasing preference for organic products. There are various organizations such as iCare, Saathi pads, ZanaAfrica and others that provide reusable and cheaper sanitary napkins, in order to increase sanitation in rural areas. This helps to increase health awareness and promote the product among women in the rural areas. However, there are many substitutes in the market such as menstrual cups, tampons, and panty liners that are acting as restraints for the global sanitary napkin market.

The global sanitary napkin market has been segmented based on type, material, pad size, pack size, distribution, and geography. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into disposable menstrual napkin and cloth menstrual napkin (reusable). Based on material, the market is segmented to woven and non-woven material.

In terms of geography, the market is classified into Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to create huge opportunity for the sanitary napkin market during the forecast period. Usage of sanitary napkins is low in rural areas due to lack of awareness about menstrual hygiene. For example, in India, nearly 80% to 90% of rural women are still using cloth at the time of menstruation. As a result, women face health issues like vaginal infection which is expected to drive the total sanitary market during the forecast period.