Impact of COVID-19 on Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2030

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market: Outline

The volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging market may gain promising growth prospects during the assessment period of 2020-2030 owing to the magnifying shipping and logistics activities of metal products around the world. Corrosion is an electro-chemical process that leads to the gradual destruction of metal materials due to their reaction with the environment. To prevent this, VCI packaging is used on a large scale. Hence, this factor increases the growth rate of the VCI packaging market.

Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) packaging is available in various materials such as polyethylene, paper, and bio-based plastics. The escalating use of volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging across diverse end-uses such as electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, metal works, construction, automotive, primary metal, and heavy equipment may bring notable growth. On the basis of product, the VCI packaging market can be classified into VCI bags (flat, gusseted, and zipper), VCI films (stretch, shrink, and sheet), VCI paper, foam, emitters, and desiccants.

The utilization of VCI packaging for protecting both accessible and inaccessible metal surfaces brings expansive growth prospects for the VCI packaging market. This packaging assures protection from shock damage and abrasion, thus attracting great demand from end-users.

This report on the volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging market enlightens the stakeholders and CXOs about the recent developments and the current scenario. The frequently changing market dynamics have been included in the report in a scrutinized and systematic manner so that the stakeholders can understand every point without any difficulty and take steps accordingly.

The report also contains details about the COVID-19 impact on the VCI packaging market and the vital threats that the VCI packaging market may face between 2020 and 2030.

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market: Competitive Insights

The volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging market is highly fragmented with numerous players in the ring for obtaining a prominent position among other players. The players in the VCI packaging market are trying to bring innovative formulations for making the product robust and effective for the end-user. The players are also involved in expansion activities that help in seamlessly catering to the demand from the end-users.

Online sales distribution is also garnering considerable momentum in terms of distribution channels. Manufacturers are revamping their online presence to increase their revenues. Offline sales are not completely down but are reduced to a certain extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The players are also involved in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures for increasing their influence across the VCI packaging market. This eventually opens new opportunities for growth. Some well-established players in the VCI packaging market are Green Packaging, Inc., Cortec Corporation, Daubert Cromwell, and Zerust.

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market: Key Trends

The environmental concerns arising due to the harmful effects of packaging are prompting the players in the volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging market to innovate in biodegradable VCI packaging. Bio-based VCI packaging is also useful for foodservice manufacturers. Hence, the introduction of eco-friendly VCI packaging will invite immense growth prospects for the VCI packaging market.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to disruptions in logistics. The imposition of border restrictions by various countries decreased transportation activities even if the transport of materials was allowed. The production facilities were closed and this led to low production and demand. Thus, the VCI packaging market may record a negative short-term impact on growth.

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

The VCI packaging market in Asia Pacific may gain tremendous growth opportunities during the assessment period of 2020-2030. Increasing industrialization and high volume production may bring promising growth prospects for the volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging market. North America and Europe may experience moderate growth during the forecast period of 2020-2030 due to low plastic use in the region.

