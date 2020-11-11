Augmented Reality Solutions Market for Broadcast Trend | COVID – 19 Outbreak, Growth and Forecast to 2026

Augmented Reality Solutions Market for Broadcast – Overview

Augmented reality solutions are used to visually change the appearance of a broadcast studio. They combine real life with virtual elements and provide different perspectives of things. They can change a limited area into an unlimited space or transform a green screen with anything a user can imagine. Augmented reality solutions provide an environment of mixed encoded cameras, including handheld cameras, pedestal/hard cameras, and even steady cameras for production. The solutions are used to integrate print and video marketing. They also provide different forms of social interactions with people in a risk-free and safe environment. The overall audio-visual experience is enhanced with the help of augmented reality solutions. Augmented reality solutions provide digital game play in a real-world environment for gaming enthusiasts.

Augmented reality broadcast solutions are used for providing interaction between hosts, virtual objects, and sets. Some of the applications are created for external data sources such as charts, bars, statistics, and many others. These solutions provide visually engaging representations of the data and information. Augmented reality solutions provide broadcasters a way to share a complex story in a visual way with the help of augmented reality graphics. They allow the broadcaster to create compelling virtual set pieces and change the look and feel of the studio environment for elevating production value and enhance the storytelling process.

Augmented Reality Solutions Market for Broadcast – Drivers and Restraints

The global augmented reality solutions market for broadcast is primarily driven by growth in the digital broadcasting industry. Rise in demand for advanced digital transformation is projected to fuel demand for augmented reality solutions within the broadcast industry across the world in the near future. Currently, a rise in the demand for live rendering, realistic live shadows, and realistic live reflections is expected to boost demand for augmented reality solutions around the globe. Furthermore, increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions by broadcasters in order to enhance storytelling and provide a better interaction between presenters and graphics objects is likely to boost the market. These value additions are projected to fuel the demand for augmented reality solutions from the broadcast industry worldwide. Moreover, the adoption of augmented reality solutions dedicated to special events such as elections and sports is anticipated to fuel demand for them globally. However, complicated virtual multi-camera environment and quality of the graphics and backgrounds are projected to hamper the demand for augmented reality solutions across the globe. Furthermore, integration challenges are restraining market growth.

Augmented Reality Solutions Market for Broadcast – Segmentation

The global augmented reality solutions market for broadcast can be segmented based on solution, deployment, and region. Based on solution, the augmented reality solutions market for broadcast can be classified into hardware, software, and services. In terms of deployment, the augmented reality solutions market for broadcast can be categorized into cloud-based and on-premise. The services segment can be sub-divided into professional services and managed services. The cloud segment can be further classified into public, private, and hybrid.

In terms of region, the global augmented reality solutions market for broadcast can be segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific. The augmented reality solutions market for broadcast in North America is estimated to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. This is primarily attributable to the early adoption of augmented reality solutions by organizations resulting in high penetration in the region. North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global augmented reality solutions market for broadcast during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. The region is estimated to present attractive growth opportunities to the augmented reality solutions market in the near future.

Augmented Reality Solutions Market for Broadcast – Key Players

Major players operating in the global augmented reality solutions market for broadcast include Vizrt, Nep Group, Inc., Indestry, VRrOOm Ltd., wTVision, Brainstorm Multimedia, Opta Sportsdata Limited, Ericsson, Inc., Amplexor NV, Innoppl, Artefacto-ar, and Scanta Inc..

