Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market 2020 Statistics Report With Covid-19 Effects On Industry By 2026

Paperboard packaging is used to provide packaging solutions, largely to the consumer products. Demand for paper and paperboard packaging solutions is increasing in specific set of application areas, whereas paperboard packaging demand registered impasse growth. Paper and paperboard packaging solutions have extensive applications across several industrial verticals from healthcare to food and beverages industry and personal care to home care. Additionally, these packaging solutions are used in sectors such as freight & carrier, education and stationary, and construction. Furthermore, paper and paperboards are also used to make packaging labels, boxes, cartons and cardboard boxes.

Companies engaged in paper and paperboard packaging solution are widening their offering from core product to consulting services to the end users for picking out the most effective packaging solution as per consumer requirements. The need for such strategy is largely due to stagnate growth in the traditional paper and paperboard manufacturing industry. In the food industry, the paper and paperboard packaging is used to pack fruits, vegetables, ice-cream, meat, etc. In the beverage industry, the paper and paperboard packaging technique is used to package milk, juices, etc., whereas, in the healthcare industry, the packaging technique is used in packing pharmaceutical products, medicines, etc.

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented on the basis of grade, application, product type, and region. On the basis of grade, the global paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented into coated unbleached ‘kraft’ paperboard, White Line Chipboard (WLC), label paper, Folding Box Board (FBB), Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), and others (liquid packaging grade, parchment paper, vegetable paper, and filter paper). On the basis of application, the global paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented into food, beverages, healthcare, personal care, home care, and others (construction, education and stationary, etc.). On the basis of product type, the global paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented into corrugated box, boxboard, and flexible paper packaging. On the basis of region, the global paper & paperboard packaging market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Japan.

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Due to increasing consumer awareness about the ill-effects of non-biodegradable materials and rising environmental concerns, consumers are increasingly opting for environment friendly packaging solutions, thus, driving growth of the overall paper and paperboard packaging market. Moreover, increasing disposable income of people especially in the developing countries is another factor fuelling growth of the global paper and paperboard packaging market currently. Furthermore, increasing dependence on convenient foods among consumers is a key element fuelling growth of the market currently. Growing consumer awareness for sustainable packaging techniques and recyclability of paper and paperboard packaging are some of the other key factors boosting growth of the global paper and paperboard packaging market currently. Intense competition among the paper and paperboard packaging manufacturers is a key factor restraining growth of the market. Besides, prevailing fragmentation in the industry due to increasing concentration of small and medium scale manufacturers and converters is a key element acting as a restraint for growth of the global paper and paperboard packaging market currently.

Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market: Key Players

The major players involved in the manufacturing of paper and paperboard packaging products include Amcor Ltd., Cascades Inc., ITC Ltd., DS Smith Plc., Packaging Corporation of America, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Mondi Group, Metsa Group, RockTenn Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj, International Paper Company, and Sappi Limited, among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections done using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on the respective market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

