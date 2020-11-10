Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Audio Workstations [DAWs] Market

Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global digital audio workstations (DAWs) market. In terms of revenue, the global digital audio workstations (DAWs) market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global digital audio workstations (DAWs) market.

The global digital audio workstations (DAWs) market is broadly affected by several factors, including adoption of technology in the music industry and more focus on digital music content across the globe. Thus, expanding application of digital audio workstations (DAWs) for different end users are propelling the global market for digital audio workstations (DAWs).

Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) Market: Dynamics

Digital audio workstations (DAWs) are extensively used in the video and music industry. DAWs are a computer software application designed for recording and editing digital audio files. It may be referred to as audio hardware, audio software, or both. Popular DAWs software include Cockos REAPER, Image-Line FL Studio, Logic Pro X, Pro Tools, Ableton Live, Steinberg Cubase, Propellerhead Reason, and Bitwig Studio.

Over the last two decades, digital audio workstations technology has made impressive progress. Current entertainment applications use a wide variety of active digital audio workstations. Moreover, high global demand for advanced computing devices for audio and video mixing is expected to fuel the digital audio workstations market during the forecast period.

The digital music industry has been gaining momentum over the last decade, due to the consolidation and growth of a wide range of digital platforms for accessing and playing digital music, such as streaming services, downloads, and digital media players. Music production software, also known as digital audio workstation (DAW), is a software used for digital recording, musical composition, creating electronic music, and other musical applications. The market is expected to expand at a moderately high growth rate during the forecast period, due to the release of a large number of movies and albums.

Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) Market: Prominent Regions

The digital audio workstations (DAWs) market in North America is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and growth of consumer electronics and music content in the region. The digital audio workstations (DAWs) market in Europe is projected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period, due to significant rise in industrial activities and expansion of the automotive sector in the region. The Asia Pacific digital audio workstations (DAWs) market is likely to expand during the forecast period, owing to increasing music content within the region.

Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global digital audio workstations (DAWs) market include Acoustica, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Apple Inc., Avid Technology, Inc., BandLab Technologies, Bitwig GmbH, Cockos Incorporated, FL Studio, Mayley Digital Limited, Harrison Consoles, MAGIX Software GmbH, MOTU, Inc., Native Instruments GmbH, PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc., Renoise, and Steinberg GmbH.