Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market: Introduction

The global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market is projected to reach a value of US$ 5 Bn by 2030. The automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~9% from 2020 to 2030. The expansion of the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market can be attributed to increasing adoption of ANPR systems for traffic enforcement and management, and rising demand for superior security in the public sector. Europe is anticipated to lead the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market in terms of revenue, followed by North America during the forecast period.

Increasing Adoption of Automatic Number Plate Recognition in Parking Management and Tolling Applications: Opportunity for Market

The automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market has experienced double-digit growth in the past few years, owing to heavy penetration of ANPR systems in security, surveillance, and traffic enforcement applications.

The adoption of the ANPR technology for vehicle parking management applications is also increasing due to extensive adoption of the technology in commercial spaces across Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR): Market Segmentation

The global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market has been segmented based on component, application, type, end user, and region.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe dominates the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market and accounted for 35.7% share at the end of 2019.

It is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market in Europe is expected to reach US$ 1,392.2 Mn by the end of 2030. The automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market in North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America is projected to expand moderately during the forecast period.