Global Graph Database Market Shows Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Key Players Analysis, Trends & Developments From 2015-2027

Global Graph Database Market Report helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Graph Database Industry. The latest developments and growth opportunities in Graph Database market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Graph Database market share and market dynamics are presented to optimize the business. The vital Graph Database insights, opportunities in existing and emerging segments are explained. An in-depth analysis on the present state of Graph Database, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on type, application, players and regions are covered. The report thoroughly analyzes the competitors, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure and production process view.

Graph Database Market Leading Players (2019-2027):

Tibco Software

Neo4j

AWS

Microsoft

OrientDB Ltd

triAGENS GmbH(Arango DB)

Cray

MarkLogic

Franz Inc(AllegroGraph)

Bitnine Global

Cayley

Twitter(FlockDB)

Teradata(SQL-GR)

IBM

SAP

Apache

Oracle

Titan

Marklogic

HyperGraphDB

Datastax

Market Segmentation:

Study Period – 2016 to 2027

– 2016 to 2027 Base Year- 2019

2019 Forecast Period – 2020 to 2027

– 2020 to 2027 Historical Period- 2016 – 2018

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Segmentation Market by Type

RDF

Property Graph

Market by Application

Risk Management & Fraud Detection

Customer Analytics

Recommendation Engines

Others

Some highlighting Points Of TOC:

1 Graph Database Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Graph Database

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Graph Database industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Graph Database Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Graph Database Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Graph Database Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Graph Database Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2027

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Graph Database Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Graph Database Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Graph Database

3.3 Graph Database Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Graph Database

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Graph Database

3.4 Market Distributors of Graph Database

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Graph Database Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

4 Global Graph Database Market, by Type

4.1 Global Graph Database Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Graph Database Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Graph Database Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

5 Graph Database Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Graph Database Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Graph Database Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Graph Database Report Will Answer Below Queries:

What are the present opportunities in Graph Database industry and what will be the market development in the coming years?

What is the production and consumption pattern of top Graph Database industry players?

Which product category and application is experiencing heavy demand?

Which region has the highest growth potential?

What will be the industry growth in the coming years?

Which are new product segments and innovations in the industry?

Which factors, industry norms are obstructing the industry growth?

