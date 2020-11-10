Global Automotive V2X Market Shows Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Key Players Analysis, Trends & Developments From 2015-2027

Global Automotive V2X Market Report helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Automotive V2X Industry. The latest developments and growth opportunities in Automotive V2X market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Automotive V2X market share and market dynamics are presented to optimize the business. The vital Automotive V2X insights, opportunities in existing and emerging segments are explained. An in-depth analysis on the present state of Automotive V2X, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on type, application, players and regions are covered. The report thoroughly analyzes the competitors, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure and production process view.

Automotive V2X Market Leading Players (2019-2027):

Mobileye NV

Continental AG

Nvidia Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Audi AG

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Intel Corporation

Tomtom N.V.

AT&T Inc.

PTC Inc.

Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Daimler AG

Qualcomm Inc.

Autotalks Limited

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Vodafone Group PLC.

Market Segmentation:

Study Period – 2016 to 2027

– 2016 to 2027 Base Year- 2019

2019 Forecast Period – 2020 to 2027

– 2020 to 2027 Historical Period- 2016 – 2018

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico

U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA

Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Segmentation Market by Type

Commercial

Passenger

Market by Application

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics

Parking Management System

Fleet and Asset Management

Passenger Information System

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Intelligent Traffic System

Automated Driver Assistance

Some highlighting Points Of TOC:

1 Automotive V2X Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive V2X

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive V2X industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive V2X Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive V2X Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive V2X Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive V2X Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2027

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive V2X Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive V2X Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive V2X

3.3 Automotive V2X Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive V2X

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive V2X

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive V2X

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive V2X Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

4 Global Automotive V2X Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive V2X Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive V2X Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive V2X Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive V2X Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive V2X Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive V2X Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Automotive V2X Report Will Answer Below Queries:

What are the present opportunities in Automotive V2X industry and what will be the market development in the coming years?

What is the production and consumption pattern of top Automotive V2X industry players?

Which product category and application is experiencing heavy demand?

Which region has the highest growth potential?

What will be the industry growth in the coming years?

Which are new product segments and innovations in the industry?

Which factors, industry norms are obstructing the industry growth?

