Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Next Big Thing Mavenir, NEC Corporation, Nokia, Samsung

Minimization of CapEx and OpEx, growing LTE mobile subscribers and penetration of smartphones are some of the major factors driving the growth of the virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market. Moreover, the emergence of IoT and M2M and prominence of 5G is anticipated to boost the growth of the virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market.

Affirmed Networks, Athonet Srl, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mavenir, NEC Corporation, Nokia, Samsung, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation

vEPC is an innovative mobile-core network system that is gaining grip in the telecommunication sector. The steadily expanding user base is not necessarily making a vast impact on the revenues for the industry. Therefore, telecom companies are looking for strategies that not only enable them to boost capacity and coverage but also reduce the overall outlay on operations. Network operators are progressively deploying vEPC to optimize their service quality at a minimal cost.

The “Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, end-user, use case. The global virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market.

The global virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, end-user, use case. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solutions, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as telecom operators, enterprises. On the basis of use case, the market is segmented as LTE and VOLTE, broadband wireless access (BWA), IoT and M2M, MPN and MVNO

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

