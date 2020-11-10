High Visibility Clothing Market (2020) to Witness Huge Growth by 2030

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global high visibility clothing market. In terms of revenue, the global high visibility clothing market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global high visibility clothing market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global high visibility clothing market would be largely driven by rising awareness about worker safety in the construction industry, which is expected to continue to boost the market during the forecast period.

Safety and health issues are being increasingly given preference across all industries due to enforcement of various laws in different regions. These laws include OSHA (Occupation Safety & Health Administration) in the U.S., and CCHS in Canada.

Awareness among workers about their rights and safety measures have led to extensive adoption of personnel protective gear. High visibility clothing has been a major part of such gear and is being increasingly adopted among workers working in dangerous and dark surroundings such as mining.

According to a survey conducted in the U.S. for views of industrial workers on safety clothing, more than 70% of participants preferred comfort over style. Consequently, mainstream players are focused on the development of lightweight materials with enhanced comfort in their clothing line-up. Textile manufacturers are entering the high visibility clothing market by understanding its global demand.

Local clothing manufacturers have also forayed into the manufacturing of high visibility clothing, which are cost-effective, as compared to products offered by mainstream players, thereby hampering the market for major key players. Manufacturers have developed online portals due to order of such clothing in bulk, to avoid the intermediates between them and customers, through which an industrial organization can order the product in bulk.

High visibility clothing provides visual alertness to the other person heading toward the wearer. Many small firms are ignorant about such protective equipment. Moreover, wearing only the upper vest serves the purpose in most cases and hence, this reduces the chance for the expansion of other product types in the market. Limited application of high visibility clothing hinders the market.

Mines, oil extraction plants, and construction sites are major places that stringently follow the regulation for high visibility clothing.

In terms of product type, the demand for safety vests and jackets is significantly high in the market. Stringent regulations have significantly propelled the market for high visibility clothing. Jackets and t-shirt segment is estimated to be the most prominent segment of the market, owing to their rising demand for usage in other activities such as cyclotron, and night runs. In terms of end use, construction and industrial manufacturing have been the most prominent segments, owing to high expenditure of countries on infrastructure development and maintenance. The usage of high visibility clothing is significantly high in the mining sector; however, sluggish growth of employment in the sector is hindering the market for high visibility clothing.

Unlike in clothing line-up, the offline distribution channel is a major market shareholder. Since most products are directly consumed by industries, manufacturers directly supply their products through their retailers and distributors. In the offline segment, retailers and distributors are the key distribution segment for the market.

In terms of category, type O is the leading segment of the global high visibility clothing market as it meets the requirements for application in most industries and job roles. Moreover, mining workers, chemical, construction, and warehouse workers wear type O visibility clothing, which is driving the demand for type O category.

High Visibility Clothing Market: Prominent Regions

The high visibility clothing market in Asia Pacific to dominate the high visibility clothing market in 2019. Increasing demand from end user segments coupled with easy government rules and regulations for establishment of small & medium manufacturing units is expected to boost the market growth. Europe is the second largest market as a result of large number of construction companies.