Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Motion Controller Market is expected to reach US$ 1.81 Billion by 2027 with CAGR of 5.9%

The Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Motion Controller market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Asia-Pacific Multi-Axis Motion Controller market was valued at US$ 1.16 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1.81billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The beverage manufacturers in APAC increasingly focus on the adoption of digital packaging and labeling solutions that permit end users to have access to information related to products using multi axis motion controller software and streamline the process. Thus, it enhances the efficient communication between brands as well as consumers. Hence, the growing consumption of packaged beverages globally is expected to positively impact the multi axis motion controller market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rapid industrialization in the region, especially in countries such as India, Singapore, and Australia, is expected to bolster the growth of the multi axis motion controller market in the region.

ASIA-PACIFIC MULTI-AXIS MOTION CONTROLLERMARKET SEGMENTATION

By Control Type

Centralized

Decentralized

By Network Type

CANopen

EtherCAT

By Architecture

Drive-based

PC-based

By Application

Packaging & Labeling

Semiconductor Wafer Inspection

CNC Machining

Medical Devices

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Company Profiles

ACS Motion Control

Aerotech Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Fuyu Technology

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Integral Control & Engimech System Solutions

OMRON Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corp

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

