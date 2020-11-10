Asia Pacific Womens Lingerie Market is expected to reach US$ 15,968.43 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 9.7%

Asia Pacific women’s lingerie market was valued at US$ 7,029.70Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 15,968.43Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019–2027.

Lingerie is a women’s clothing which is made of lightweight, smooth, sheer, stretchy. The women’s lingerie market is characterized into four main types such as brassiere, knickers or panties, shapewear, and others. The women’s lingerie market is characterized by material as satin, cotton, silk, nylon, and others. The women’s lingerie market uses different channel to supply the product to its consumers such as online, specialty stores etc.

The Asia Pacific Women’s Lingerie market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The COVID-19 pandemic originated in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. The US, Russia, India, Italy, China, Spain, France and Germany are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths as of July 2020. The pandemic has affected economies and industries due to enforced lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Womens Lingerie assays in the market.

Asia Pacific Women’s Lingerie Market – By Type

Brassiere

Knickers or Panties

Shapewear

Others

Asia Pacific Women’s lingerie Market – By Material

Cotton

Satin

Silk

Nylon

Others

Asia Pacific Women’s lingerie Market- By Distribution Channel

Mass Merchandizers

Specialized Stores

Online

Others

Company Profiles

Gap Inc.

Triumph International

Hanesbrands Inc.

Jockey International, Inc.

Hunkemöller International B.V.

MAS Holdings

PVH Corp

L Brands

Chantelle Group

Hanky Panky

