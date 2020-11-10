Asia Pacific SLC NAND Flash Memory Market is expected to reach US$ 780.7 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 6.2%

The Asia Pacific SLC NAND Flash Memory market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

SLC NAND flash memory market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 432.9 Mn in 2019 to US$ 780.7 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 6.2% from the year 2020 to 2027.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for SLC NAND Flash Memory assays in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC SLC NAND FLASH MEMORY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Serial

Parallel

By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Communication

Computers & IT

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Density

1 Gb

2 Gb

4 Gb

8 Gb

Above 8 Gb

By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

SLC NAND flash memory Market – Companies Mentioned

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Fudan Microelectronics

