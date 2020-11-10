Asia Pacific Robotic Refueling System Market is expected to reach US$ 24.06 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 36.1%

The Asia Pacific Robotic Refueling System Market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Robotic refueling system market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1.68 Mn in 2019 to US$ 24.06 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 36.1% from the year 2020 to 2027.
Robotic refueling system market by component is classified into hardware and software. The robotic refueling system market is led by the hardware component in the current scenario. The hardware segment consists of more components which are much higher in price than the software segment. Thus, hardware held the largest market share in terms of revenue. Hardware also needs replacing in the event of damage or faulty operation. However, the software can be tweaked without incurring much cost.
Asia Pacific Robotic Refueling System – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Fuel
- Gaseous Fuel
- Gasoline
- Diesel
- Others
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
By Industry Vertical
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive
- Construction
- Oil and Gas
- Mining
- Others
By Country
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Fanuc Corporation
- Fuelmatics AB
- Gazprom Neft PJSC
- Kuka AG
- Neste
- Rotec Engineering
- Scott Technology Limited
- Shaw Development LLC
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
