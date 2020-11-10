Asia Pacific Rice Syrup Market is expected to reach US$ 188.47 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 4.2%

The Asia Pacific Rice Syrup market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Rice syrup or rice malt, is a sweetener which is rich in compounds categorized as sugars and is derived by steeping cooked rice starch with saccharifying enzymes to break down the starches, followed by straining off the liquid and reducing it by evaporative heating until the desired consistency The enzymes used in the saccharification step are supplied by an addition of sprouted barley grains to the rice starch (the traditional method) or by adding bacterial- or fungal-derived purified enzyme isolates.

According to the report, Asia Pacific rice syrup market was valued at US$ 130.22 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 188.47 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Rice syrup is used like any other liquid sweetener. In addition to drinks such as coffee and tea, add a bit of sweetness or add a liquid sweetener to recipes that need it. You can also sprinkle a drop on top of a pancake or waffle, like maple syrup.

The food and beverage industry is all companies involved in the processing, packaging and distribution of raw food ingredients. This includes fresh cooked and packaged foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Rice Syrup assays in the market.

Rice syrup – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Rice Type

Brown Rice

White Rice

By Category

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverages

Dessert and Dairy Products

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products

Infant Formula

Others

Company Profiles

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Malt Products Corporation

Cargill, Incorporated

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

Habib Rice Products Ltd.

Meurens Natural

Windmill Organics Ltd

Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd.

