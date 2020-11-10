Asia Pacific Passport Reader Market is expected to reach US$ 116.77 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 9.8%

The Asia Pacific Passport Reader market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Asia-Pacific passport reader market was valued at US$ 57.07million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 116.77million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Electronics and Semiconductor sector is a group of industries that includes the majority of companies focused on new technologies. As this industry segment is widespread, it may be convenient to divide TMT into sub-sectors such as hardware, semiconductor, software, media and communications.

The spike in number of the airport construction and expansion activities is anticipated to boost the demand for passport readers in Asia-Pacific. Several countries have extensively focused on the development of their airport infrastructure. For instance, the Chinese government plans to construct additional 215 airports by 2035. Also, by 2024, the Indian government plans to build 100 new airports across the country.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the passport reader market in Asia-Pacific are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database. The major companies listed in the report are Thales Group, Access Ltd, DESKO GmbH, IER SAS, and Lintech Enterprise Limited, among others.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for PASSPORT READER in the market.

ASIA-PACIFIC PASSPORT READER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Passport Reader Market,by Technology

RFID

Barcode

OCR

Asia-Pacific Passport Reader Market, by Type

Swipe Readers

Self-Service Kiosks

Compact Full-Page Readers

Portable Readers

Asia-Pacific Passport Reader Market, by Application

Airport Security

Border Control

Others

Asia-Pacific Passport Reader Market, by Sector

Public

Private

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Company Profiles

Adaptive Recognition Hungary, Inc.

Thales Group

Access Ltd

BejingWintone Science & Technology Co. Ltd

DESKO GmbH

IER SAS

Shenzhen Rakinda Technologies Co., Ltd.

Regula

Veridos GmbH

Lintech Enterprises Limited

