POS Terminal Market Study with Competitive Landscape, Market Insights, and growth Prospects to 2027

POS Terminal Market in Brief

The POS terminal market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.8% between 2019 and 2027. The market is projected to be driven by Rise in Demand for Mobile POS Terminals.

is expected to register a CAGR of between and The market is projected to be driven by Rise in Demand for Mobile POS Terminals. The global POS terminal market is expected to reach US$ 37.0 Bn by 2027 from US$ 14.2 Bn in 2019. Rising number of volume of transaction across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the market.

by from in Rising number of volume of transaction across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the market. The POS terminal market in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by South America.

North America remains the dominant leader in the global POS terminal market in year 2019 primarily due to tremendous growth in adoption of POS terminal by SMEs.

primarily due to tremendous growth in adoption of POS terminal by SMEs. North America is projected to see significant growth in the global POS terminal market during the forecast period. Strong network infrastructure and increasing adoption of digital services is expected to drive the consistent growth of the North America POS terminal market.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=458

POS Terminal Market Definition

The POS terminal market report provides analysis of the global POS terminal market for the period 2017 – 2027 , wherein 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information.

, wherein is the base year and to is the forecast period. Data for has been included as historical information. The report studies the POS terminal market from the perspective of different component and industry vertical.

Global POS Terminal Market– Snapshot

Asia Pacific is expected to see highest opportunity addition in the POS terminal market globally, with Europe being the next closest region.

Key Growth Drivers of the POS Terminal Market

Rise in Demand for Mobile POS Terminals – Mobile point of sale (mPOS) refers to specialized wireless devices such as tablets and smartphones that are capable of functioning as an electronic point-of-sale terminal or cash register. The implementation of mPOS allows the sales and service industries to conduct financial transactions at any place, owing to mobility, improved customer experience, and saving of space. Furthermore, according to custom research by HP company, till 2018, 3% of enterprise merchants have fully deployed an mPOS solution, and 86% of companies are either currently in the process of implementing or are planning to implement mPOS in the next two years. Thus, the anticipated demand for mPOS is expected to drive the POS terminals market during the forecast period.

– Mobile point of sale (mPOS) refers to specialized wireless devices such as tablets and smartphones that are capable of functioning as an electronic point-of-sale terminal or cash register. The implementation of mPOS allows the sales and service industries to conduct financial transactions at any place, owing to mobility, improved customer experience, and saving of space. Furthermore, according to custom research by HP company, till of enterprise merchants have fully deployed an mPOS solution, and of companies are either currently in the process of implementing or are planning to implement mPOS in the next two years. Thus, the anticipated demand for mPOS is expected to drive the POS terminals market during the forecast period. Enhanced Customer Experience and Low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) as Compared to Conventional Channels of Payment – Advanced POS technology competes with older point-of-sale systems such as PC cash drawers (PCCD) and cash registers. Retailers are seeking ways to update the legacy checkout systems in order to enhance customer service and operational efficiency. Retailers have realized that even a small cost reduction could lead to significant improvements in the bottom-line of their businesses. The advent of advanced payment technologies such as NFC and Europay, Master Card, and Visa (EMV) and an increase in the adoption of payment options such as debit and credit cards have played a role in boosting demand for POS terminals. Furthermore, many of the terminals currently installed do not have the capacity to be upgraded and will require replacement, which is likely to boost the market.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=458

Key Challenges Faced by POS Terminal Market Players

According to a recent study (2018) by the Electronic Transaction Association, better data security is the number one priority for customers. POS systems handle critical information, and they are often exPOSed to the risk of security breaches. Every POS system needs to connect with an external network. The type of network connection depends on the store or retailer. While small businesses connect their POS systems via cellular data connections, larger businesses connect their systems with the help of their internal network. POS terminal systems can be managed remotely via these internal networks. This may result in theft/loss of important information such as credit card numbers. Although adopting mobile POS terminal solutions has significant advantages, there are various regulatory, operational, and technical challenges. For instance, reliability of services is hampered, owing to poor network connectivity.

POS Terminal Market – Company Profile Snapshot

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global POS terminal market. Key players profiled in the report include

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Emerge Mobile (Pty) Ltd.

Equinox Payments, LLC

Ingenico S.A.

iVeri Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Micros Systems, Inc

Miura Systems Ltd.

NCR Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Vectron Systems SA

Yoco Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Companies are shifting toward advanced technology to gain competitive advantage in the POS terminal market apart from maintaining their position in the market.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-telematics-in-auto-insurance-key-pivot-for-revenue-gains-in-usage-based-insurance-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-200-bn-in-2030-301146452.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com