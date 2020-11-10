Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2019-2027

Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market – Snapshot

Smart & mobile supply chain solutions are integrated software applications that provide complete business visibility, optimization of inventories, and synchronization of supply with demand & manufacturing. Smart and mobile supply chain solutions integrate functions such as source, procure, make, store, transport, and sell by completely managing information, material, and financial flows. The solutions aim to achieve a competitive edge by offering an enhanced customer experience and optimizing costs. Smart and mobile supply chain solutions are important, since effective supply chain solutions can improve service, cut costs, and enhance revenues. From a pragmatic point of view, the idea for smart and mobile supply chain solutions came from deviations in the manufacturing environment such as increasing prices of manufacturing, shortened product life cycles, and shrinking resources of manufacturing bases

The global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market was valued at US$ 13,614.8 Mn in 2018. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The scope of smart supply chain solutions is high among third-party logistic (3PL) service providers. Government authorities are also supporting 3PL industries to develop automation and innovative systems, which would further encourage them to adopt smart & mobile supply chain management solutions.

Increasing demand for industrial automation is a key factor that is likely to drive the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market. Moreover, rapid increase in e-commerce activities is also expected to offer considerable opportunities to the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for storage coupled with the need to reduce order backlog and miss-ships is driving the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market. However, a lack of infrastructure and system scalability are major factors that are likely to hamper the market.

Europe is a prominent market for smart & mobile supply chain management solutions, globally, due to rising awareness about the advantages of smart solutions. Evolving technologies coupled with significant cost reduction is a major factor propelling the smart & mobile supply chain management solutions market in Europe. The smart & mobile supply chain management solutions market in Europe is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The Sourcing and Procurement and Supply Chain Planning (SCP) segment is projected to account for a major share of the smart & mobile supply chain management solutions market in Europe, while Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) segments are estimated to expand at a notable growth rate during the forecast period.

Expansion of the market in APAC is expected to drive the global market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, with China, Japan, and India contributing to the region’s revenue. In Asia Pacific, organizations are in the phase of implementing smart & mobile supply chain management solutions. Adoption of devices such as GPS and RFID is increasing in the region. Improving efficiency and customer satisfaction are major trends driving the smart supply chain solutions market. For instance, RFID is used to reduce surplus inventory in the supply chain and increase levels of product visibility. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Major players operating in the global smart & mobile supply chain solutions market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Inc., GT Nexus Inc., and Kewill Systems Plc.

