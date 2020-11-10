Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutic Market to exhibit phenomenal growth over 2020-2027 | Evomic Science, Exosome Diagnostics, ReNeuron Group, BioRegenerative Sciences

Exosomes are nano-vesicles that constitute proteins, DNA, and RNA. Exosomes play an important role in aiding cell-to-cell communication while diagnosing cancer. It lowers the body’s immune function by stimulating programmed cell death of activated cytotoxic T-cells, which modify neoplasm progression within the human body. The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is expected to witness huge growth due to greater precision and advantages over traditional methods of diagnosis and therapeutics. However, poor infrastructure and lack of expertise required for isolation of exosomes may hinder the market growth.

The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market was valued at US$ 41.6.33 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 358.91 million 2027.

Based on application, the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is further segmented into diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. The diagnostic applications segment held a larger share of the market in 2019owing to increasing awareness of the procedural outcomes served by exosomes. For instance, in March 2016, Sysmex and JVCKENWOOD launched a joint program for the development of diagnostic instruments for measurement of exosomes. Also, the diagnostic segment is expected to register ahigher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Apart from this, exosomes are emerging as promising therapeutic platforms due to its role in disease prorogation. Such involvement of exosomes can allow us to inhibit the disease progression with the help of targeted drug therapy.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutic Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, by product, is sub segmented into instruments, reagents, and software. In 2019, the instrument segment accounted for the largest share of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market owing to increasing adoption of instruments for diagnostic applications. However, the software segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the demand for technological platforms offering data integrity, access, and security for collected data in exosome diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

