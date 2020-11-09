Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Market Trend, Competitive Growth, Overview and Forecast to 2025 | Alphabet Inc., Atomwise Inc, Benevolent AI, Cloud Pharmaceutical, Deep Genomics

The artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market was valued at $520 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $4,815 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 31.6% from 2020 to 2027. The research report on Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Market:

Alphabet Inc.

Atomwise, Inc

Benevolent AI

Cloud Pharmaceutical

Deep Genomics

Exscientia

Insilico Medicine Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Major Regions play vital role in Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Market Analysis:

The report provides overview and forecast of the Global Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Sales by Product

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Revenue by Product

4.3 Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development Breakdown Data by End User

