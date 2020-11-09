Plastic Bullet Bottles Market Analysis, Leading Players, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2030

Bullet bottles are mostly made up of high-density polyethylene material in different sizes. Plastic bullet bottles usually used for consumer goods like shampoo, body spray, body lotion, and home sprays, in pharmaceutical companies and beverage for packaging purposes. Also used in agricultural products such as organic oils, fertilizers. Bullet bottles are popularly known as Cosmo bottles because of the shape of the bottle used.

Bullet bottles are available in white and clear, black, cobalt, amber and custom made colour and in different sizes with a range of 4 to 8 oz. The rounded shaped bullet bottles make labelling easier. Simple and appealing to view are the important features for the consumers. Because of their rigid material, there is no chance of cracking and breaking while shipping and this is a big advantage for the suppliers of plastic bullet bottles.

There are many applications of beneficial and eye-catching bullet bottles. Some closure preferences for bullet bottles are pumps, dispensing, CRC, CT, tamper-evident styles, sprayers, and many more. Plastic bullet bottles are useful in a wide range of sectors and not restricted to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food and beverages, agricultural chemicals, hygiene, home and garden and more.

Plastic Bullet Bottles Market – Market Dynamics

Due to the various advantages, Bullet bottles have remained favourite and continue to play a major role in the packaging industry like product consistency, chemical integrity, water-repellent, eye-catching designing and opening ease. Plastic bullet bottles sustained in the market for such a long time is because of FDA requirements are followed very strictly while manufacturing. Plastic bullet bottles increasing consumers demand by adding closures like lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, or treatment pumps in different economies. In the plastic bullet bottles market, plastic is preferred over other materials as a raw material because of the features such as lightweight, more convenient to hold. Manufacturing costs for plastic is relatively lower.

Strict government rules on the use of non-biodegradable plastics impacted adversely on the businesses, which automatically impacted plastic bullet bottles market. One more factor which impacted the growth of plastic bullet bottles is current COVID-19 pandemic, which has also impacted to the whole of the packaging industry up to a certain extent. Governments are now requesting to follow rules such as to keep social distancing and self-isolation for the whole society and industry staff too, because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East and Africa and Oceania all over the world plastic bullet bottles have captured the market. Because of the major impact of COVID-19 pandemic, North American & European countries like the US and Spain are estimated to grow slower in plastic bullet bottles market in the forecasted period. As there is a remarkable decrease in demand in personal care, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products seen, it will affect the plastic bullet bottles market also. Increasing population in South and East Asian countries like India and China, the demand for plastic bullet bottles became high. But the impacts of COVID-19 is started seen in the region in the coming future. Other regions of the globe including Latin America, Middle East & Africa, ASEAN and Oceania are also anticipated to show reduced growth in the plastic bullet bottles market due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Plastic Bullet Bottles Market – Key Players

Amcor Plc

Comar Llc

Novio Packaging Group B.V.

CL Smith Packaging

Maynard & Harris Plastics (UK) Limited

The report on plastic bullet bottles market is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. Plastic bullet bottles market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.