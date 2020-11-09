Wafer Biscuits Market worth Observing Strong Growth by 2027 Nestle SA, Mars, Mondelez International, Hershey Food Corp, Antonelli Bros

Global Wafer Biscuits market expected to witness growth due to the rise in urbanization, changing lifestyles, and eating habits. The global wafer biscuits market has attained a positive response from consumer healthy eating habits. This market has successfully captured the attention of the consumers seeking an innovative healthy snack. Wafer biscuits considered to be a healthy snack because of its raw material (a refined form of grain), gluten-free wafers, and baked products that make this biscuit segment unique from other bakery products. Additionally, these wafers biscuits came into different flavors and made of various ingredients such as oats, protein, fiber, and vitamins.

Leading Wafer Biscuits Market Players:

Nestle SA, Mars, Mondelez International, Hershey Food Corp, Antonelli Bros, Bolero, Dukes, Kellogg, Lago Group

Moreover, wafer biscuits have successfully penetrated the traditional biscuits market and maintaining its position exceptionally as they understood their market needs that want something good in taste and healthy too. Therefore, considering health as a significant component wafer biscuit are low in sugar, calories, fat, and preservatives along with it, it is made from vegetable oil and skim milk. Thus, high nutritional components made wafer biscuit a healthy snack.

Based on form Type, the wafer biscuits market segmented into cream-filled biscuits and coated biscuits. Coated biscuits have a huge demand in the market, mainly among youth. It is owing to unique flavors, packaging, and sizes that have created the need for wafer biscuits in the market. The wafer biscuits are the healthier version of the biscuits, which has no gluten and made of refined grain, oats, fiber, and vitamins. Thus, this creates potential demand for the adult population in the forecast period as well.

