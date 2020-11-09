The Incredible Growth of Smart Toilet Market by Top Key Vendors Like Toto, LIXIL, Kohler, Jomoo, Dongpeng, Villeroy and Boch

The global smart toilet market expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Amongst the elite class population, the popularity of smart products is rising. Thus, the smart toilet market is expected to observe robust growth during the forecast period. The bathroom is an essential part of everyone’s life. Therefore, sanitary ware has become a lifestyle statement in various developed and developing countries across the globe. Innovative features are added to the ordinary bath products to add an ultra-rich look to the bath fitting products.

Toto, LIXIL, Kohler, Jomoo, Dongpeng, Villeroy and Boch, Duravit, HeGII, ViVi, ROCA, HUIDA

Furthermore, an increasing emphasis on energy and water conservation bolster the demand for smart bathrooms among consumers. The continuous advancement in technology, the conventional bathroom accessories are shifted to sensor-enabled bathroom accessories. These smart toilets market includes features such as automatic seat, UV lighting, automatic flush, hand dryers, and others. Smart bathroom market expected to witness a significant growth among non-residential and residential consumers owing to the need for maintaining hygiene and energy conservation.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online channels. The offline market is expected to rise owing to consumer satisfaction, and information gain about the product and its features is comparatively more than in the online market. Additionally, quality checks and other varieties of products help in increasing the interest of the consumers for the offline market.

