Cloud Seeding Equipment Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020-2027 Weather Modification RHS Consulting, North American Weather Consultants

The global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market likely to grow over a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2019-2024 and generate a revenue of USD 100 million backed by a declining rainfall rate across the globe caused by global warming and pollution. According to Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) 2019, the rainfall pattern globally is changing due to rapid warming of the Indo-Pacific Ocean and these changes have brought a decline in rainfall over central Pacific, along the west and east coast of the United States (e.g., California), North India, East Africa, and the Yangtze basin in China. Additionally, the increasing threat of water scarcity in Asian and European countries is accelerating the growth of the cloud seeding equipment market in the projected time.

Leading Cloud Seeding Equipment Market Players:

Weather Modification, Inc, RHS Consulting, Ltd., North American Weather Consultants, Inc., Seeding Operations & Atmospheric Research (SOAR), Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants LLP, Ice Crystal Engineering, Mettech SpA, AF Jets Sdn Bhd, and Snowy Hydro Limited

Moreover, the surge in the application of cloud seeding technology for dispersing fog and mitigate hail damage across the globe, driving the growth of the cloud seeding equipment market in the. In addition, as a result of the importance of water resources to the national economy, artificial precipitation experiments have received widespread attention as a possible means of developing water resources. The surge in pollution level and the rise in global warming across the globe anticipated triggering the global cloud seeding equipment market in the projected time.

Aircraft, rockets, anti-aircraft guns, balloons, and silver iodide is burning on the ground in the updraft zone, usually used to send the catalyst into the cloud. For warm clouds with the temperature above zero, hygroscopic substances such as salt powder, urea, calcium chloride, etc. are generally used to make water vapor in the clouds, which become large water droplets and fall into the rain. Aerial seeding is more accurate than seeding from ground generators because aircraft can better deliver nuclei to those clouds or parts of clouds where the seeding material desired.

