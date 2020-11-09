Lead-acid Battery Market Demand is Increasing Rapidly in Recent Years like EnerSys, Exide Industries, GS Yuasa, Clarios, Panasonic, Chaowei Power

Additionally, lead-acid batteries have the widest range of uses, especially in start-up and large-scale energy storage like data centers, automotive, and communication sectors. Moreover, lead-acid batteries are low in price, have comparative advantages such as mature technology, excellent high and low-temperature performance, stability and reliability, high safety, and excellent resource reusability that provides a competitive edge to lead-acid battery market.

Leading Lead-acid Battery Market Players:

EnerSys, Exide Industries, GS Yuasa, Clarios, Panasonic, Chaowei Power, Narada Power, HBL Power Systems, Crown Battery, NorthStar, Hitachi Chemical, Exide Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, East Penn, Hankook AltasBX, HOPPECKE , C&D Technologies, Rolls Battery, Camel Power, Amara Raja Power System, Xupai Battery, Okaya Power, Leoch International Technology, Harbin Coslight Power and First National Battery

Furthermore, compared with other battery metal materials, lead resources are relatively abundant as the lead-acid battery has a more 90% rate of recycling. Therefore, lead reserves and recycled lead have relatively long durability to ensure the sustainable development of the lead-acid battery. Therefore, a large number of used lead-acid batteries will not cause a shortage of lead resources for a long time.

Based on Type, the global Lead-acid Battery market classified into stationary and motive. The motive lead-acid battery is expected to increase the market share in the forecast period. Due to its extensive use in numerous sector such as automotive, communication, data centers to regulate the deep discharge and provide steady current in short span time. Therefore, motive lead acid battery have higher demand than stationary lead acid battery market.

