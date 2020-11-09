Massive Growth of Cloud Management Platform Market by 2027 Leading Players Like Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, VMWare, HP Enterprise Development

Moreover, to achieve business transformation and to enhance IT capability, enterprises are focusing on adopting innovative cloud computing services. The cloud management and cloud security can be said to be an indispensable and essential part of the cloud ecosystem. Thus, cloud security is particularly prominent for the government and financial industry for managing the workflow.

Leading Cloud Management Platform Market Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, VMWare, HP Enterprise Development LP, BMC Software, Inc, Embotics Corporation, CloudBolt software Inc., Rightscale, Inc., MORPHEUS DATA, Scalr, Inc, ServiceNow, Divvy Cloud

Furthermore, the cloud platform can provide customers with a comprehensive one-stop cloud IT management solution. It helps in disaster recovery, Large-scale cluster, second-level capacity expansion, application-oriented optimization, high-performance virtualization, multi-cloud management, operation and maintenance support, statistical analysis, large-screen display, and self-service in a new generation of the enterprise-level cloud platform. Therefore, the cloud management platform improves IT operation efficiency and optimizes IT costs and helping enterprises in a better way.

Based on the solution type, the global cloud management platform market classified into Automation and Orchestration, Governance and Compliance, Performance Monitoring, Security Solution, and Cost Management. The automation and orchestration segment is expected to capture the largest market share in the forecast period. Owing to, rising demand for automation in every industry to enhance the workflow and with increasing demand, artificial intelligence, Big Data Analytics, machine learning, and others have created a demand for the automation and orchestration solution.

