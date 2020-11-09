The Incredible Growth of VoIP phone Market by Top Key Vendors Like Alcatel Lucent, AT&T, Cisco, Citrix, Deutsche Telekom, Ribbon Communication

With the rapid development of network and cloud computing, more and more enterprises are digitally transforming their existing communication systems. Digital transformation includes both software and hardware. Owing to, sound effects, SIP compatibility, network compatibility, hardware configuration, component selection, and warranty service have increased the installation VoIP phone for a co-operating communication system.

Alcatel Lucent, AT&T, Cisco, Citrix, Deutsche Telekom, Ribbon Communication, Google, Huawei, Microsoft, Orange, Telenor, ZTE, Nextiva, RingCentral, Verizon, Vonage, 8×8, Avaya, Mitel, and Jive Communication

The global VoIP phone market will show substantial CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. VoIP Internet telephony is a more advanced and more reliable emerging communication technology. It is an irreversible trend to replace traditional communication. Internet telephony is integrating the internet and conventional communication technologies into everyday life and leading a new lifestyle.

Based on Access type, the global VoIP phone market bifurcated into Phone to Phone, Computer to Computer, Computer to Phone. The computer to computer segment is expected to boost the demand for VoIP phones in the future market. Due to easy communication between clients sitting anywhere around the world, also it provides free services like free messages, sending and receiving attachments in real-time, and cost-free video calling. Moreover, VoIP phones exactly feel and look like the regular phone, but it is connected to LAN, not the PSTN line.

