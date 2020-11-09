Global Online Home Rental Services Market Shows Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Key Players Analysis, Trends & Developments From 2015-2026- Global Marketers

Global Online Home Rental Services Market report explains the fundamental industry aspects and market statistics. The latest technological advancement, market plans, policies, growth opportunities and industry risks are elaborated. The two important segments of the report namely market revenue in (USD Million) and market size (k MT) is described. Online Home Rental Services Industry scope, market concentration and Online Home Rental Services presence across different topographies is presented in detail.

A visionary perspective about Online Home Rental Services Industry covers the geographical continents namely North America, European countries, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa. In the next segment, prominent Online Home Rental Services industry players, their company profiles, product details, and market size is described. Also, the SWOT analysis of these players, business plans & strategies are covered. The product definition, Online Home Rental Services classification, type and cost structures are covered.

Online Home Rental Services Market Leading Players:

Homes.com

Realtors.com

Zumper

CoStar Realty Information

RentPath Inc.

Apartments.com

Lodgis

Airbnb

Class A

Upad

Zillow

Market Segment Analysis

By Types:

Websites

Mobile Sites

Mobile Apps

Others

By Applications:

Residential Rental

Apartment Rental

Office Building Rental

On a regional level, Online Home Rental Services production value and growth rate from 2015-2019 is presented. The detailed analysis of emerging industry segments and sub-segments are explained. Macro-economic plans & policies, economic status, cost structures and value chain analysis is covered. The Online Home Rental Services competitive landscape view, manufacturing base, production process analysis and upstream raw materials are evaluated.

The gross margin, consumption pattern, growth rate of Online Home Rental Services is studied precisely. The top industry players are covered on a regional level and country level with the analysis of their revenue share from 2015-2019. Furthermore, forecast Online Home Rental Services industry status is determined by analysis of expected market share, volume, value and development rate. The forecast Online Home Rental Services industry view is presented from 2020-2026.

Abstract of implemented Research methodology and data sources used to derive Online Home Rental Services Market statistics:

The information presented in Online Home Rental Services Report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis. Under the qualitative analysis part, Online Home Rental Services status, trends, manufacturing base, distribution channels, market position, a competitive structure is covered. Also, complete details on product development, cost structures, growth opportunities, industry plans and policies are analysed. Under the qualitative analysis part, market size (from 2015-2019), sales, revenue, gross margin statistics, revenue is covered. Also, industry size by Online Home Rental Services type, application, demand and supply scenario, and economic status is explained.

Our research methodology comprises of 80% primary and 20% secondary research. To derive the supply side Online Home Rental Services industry statistics, we conduct an interview with competitors, manufacturers, OEMs, raw material providers and others. To derive sales statistics, Online Home Rental Services industry information is gathered from distributors, traders and market dealers. Similarly, to analyse demand-side statistics we interview the end users, consumers and conduct custom surveys.

Under secondary research technique, the Online Home Rental Services production, sales and consumption statistics are gathered from company reports, annual publications, SEC filings, government data, case studies, custom groups and demographics.

Abstract of the report:

