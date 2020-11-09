Impact of the COVID-19 outbreak On Box Sealing Machine Market

Box Sealing Machines: Introduction

Box sealing machines, often referred to as carton sealers, case sealers, or box tapers, are used for closing or sealing corrugated boxes in packaging lines. Box sealing machines provide end-users with a fast and efficient packaging technology.

Major players across the globe are introducing box sealing machines with advanced sealing technology, which is likely to drive the demand for box sealing machines in the coming years.

Rising Usage of Box Sealing Machines

Increasing awareness about the usage of box sealing machines among end-users in the packaging sector owing to its quick sealing technology and its ability of handling bulk quantity of carton and cases is promoting the growth of the market.

End-users consider these machines to be reliable in performing several packaging operations that help them in preventing wastage of packaging material, enhance its appearance, and minimize overall labor cost. This helps to improve overall productivity of packers. In addition, increasing logistics and parcel centers, and growth in the industrial sector across the globe is driving the box sealing machine market.

Risks Associated with Handling Box Sealing Machines: A Key Restraint

Risks associated with technical issues of box sealing machines and its handling may act as a major barrier to the growth of the market across the globe. Users still prefer manual sealing methods in order to avoid technical costs. In addition, cost of handling and inspection of machines by skilled workers along with its maintenance is expected to act as a barrier to the growth of the box sealing machine market.

Asia Pacific a Potential Market for Box Sealing Machines