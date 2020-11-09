Military Antenna Market Analysis, Demand Growth, Current Trends 2030

Military Antenna: Introduction

A military antenna is used in naval vessels, armored vehicles, military aircraft, armored aircraft, and military ships to provide accurate tracking, better surveillance, and communication.

Military antennas are segmented by type, frequency band, platform, application, and region.

Military antennas are integrated into machinery and other heavy equipment as they are alarms to stop running operations after detecting seismic vibration. Military antennas have high demand from military, industrial, and commercial applications, which propels the growth of the market.

High defense budget of countries across the world, defense modernization programs, increasing security concerns, rising terrorist activities, inter-country conflicts, attack prone borders, border infiltration, and rise in demand for modern battle equipment are factors fueling the growth of the military antenna market across the world.

Rise in Demand for High Frequency Military Antennas

High-frequency military antennas are largely used as they offer high security & surveillance, incredibly accurate tracking, weapons, ground mapping, and cautioning against aircraft in the way, thus enhancing the security of military systems.

Moreover, an increase in terrorist activities, inter-country conflicts, attack-prone borders, and border infiltrations are likely to lead to increased demand for high-frequency military antennas during the forecast period.

Array antennas are the second fastest growing segment of military antennas due to the increasing application of phased array antennas in military aircraft and ships due to its benefits, such as high power and multipurpose applications.

In May 2020, Raytheon Technologies signed a contract with the US Navy to produce spare parts and assembly of array antenna. The company further decided to provide related engineering services to the US Navy.

Some of the restraints of the military antenna market are high maintenance cost, lack of funds, and huge initial investment amounts incurred on research & development activities, besides economic slowdown in European countries.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Asia Pacific to Lead the Military Antenna Market