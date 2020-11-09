Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Burst Protective Sleeves Market 2020

Burst protective sleeves are used to protect cables and hoses against abrasion. Burst protective sleeves with high tear resistance find extensive applications in hydraulic hose protection. Nylon is the most common material preferred to design burst protective sleeves. Dense and tough strands with a tight woven construction provides high grade burst resistance while still maintaining decent flexibility.

Key Drivers of the Global Burst Protective Sleeves Market

Rising usage of electric cables and hoses in different application industries is a key market driver of the global burst protective sleeves market. Superior insulation materials are widely preferred by engineers to provide exceptional mechanical protection against extreme temperature loads. Furthermore, evolving trends in cable design, fastening, connecting, and routing is driving the demand for burst protective sleeves.

Improving safety standards across different industries is fueling the development of innovative products for cable and wire protection. Burst protective sleeves offer optimum tear resistance and improved protection of hydraulic hoses and cables against abrasion.

The ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the demand for burst protective sleeves across different end-use industries. This, in turn, has affected the long term profitability of industry participants with growing financial and economic uncertainties in the global market. Furthermore, the pandemic has forced companies to adopt new business models and strategies to overcome the economic crisis.

Asia Pacific Burst Protective Sleeves Market to Expand at a Significant CAGR during the Forecast Period

Based on geography, the global burst protective sleeves market can be classified into South America (SA), North America (NA), Europe (EU), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC)

Country-level bifurcation of the North America burst protective sleeves market includes the forecast and analysis for the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The country-level analysis and forecast of the Europe market covers the burst protective sleeves market in the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. The country-level analysis and forecast for the Asia Pacific market includes major countries in the region such as India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa country-level analysis and forecast for the burst protective sleeves market includes GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America burst protective sleeves market is categorized into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

The market for burst protective sleeves in Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid growth, due to increasing investment across construction and mining industries. Furthermore, a large number of coal mining projects are based in countries such as India, China, and Australia. For instance, in August 2017, the Government of India initiated exploration activities in mineral bearing areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Key companies operating in the global burst protective sleeves market are focused on strong research & development to design customer specific solutions. Technology advancement, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and investment in online distribution channels are important strategies of key companies operating in the burst protective sleeves industry.

Some of the major companies identified in the global burst protective sleeves market are:

HellermannTyton

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Southcott Pty Ltd

Hydraulic Sealing Solutions

Safeplast Oy

Alex Tech

TE Connectivity

Dasheng Group

Taiwan Yun Lin Electronic Co., Ltd.

Changyuan Group, Ltd.

