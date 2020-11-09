Disposable Gloves Market 2020 : To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period

Disposable gloves are gloves that we use one-time and then discard. The main motive of these gloves is to protect hands in diverse applications including chemicals, medicines, and reactive unhygienic materials. Further, disposable gloves find major use in health industry. Dentistry, examinations, and surgeries are wide areas where disposable gloves are important. Cost-effectiveness and disposable nature are some of the key reasons that work as a driving factor for the growth of the global disposable gloves market.

On the basis of end-users, the global disposable gloves market is segmented into food and beverages, medical, metal fabrication, agriculture, chemicals, and automotive. The market is expected to gather promising revenues due to numerous application sectors of these products. It is projected to demonstrate vigorous growth at stunning CAGR of around 6.3% between 2018 and 2026.

Growing Inclination toward Hygiene Maintenance Triggering Demand for Disposable Gloves

In recent times, people are more conscious about their health. At the same time, there is swift rise in numerous infectious diseases. This has compelled them to maintain the hygiene while handling food products to avoid microbial activities. All these factors are responsible for continuous increased demand for disposable gloves during upcoming period. Depending on material used, the global disposable gloves market is segmented into vinyl, natural rubber, neoprene, and nitrile.

Vendors working in food industry are now required to follow stringent regulations introduced by the government bodies. Key reason behind this move by governments is to avoid disease spread through food products. This situation has compelled companies in food industry to follow food safety norms, which has triggered the demand for disposable gloves in this sector. Growing population and rising disposable income are some of the important reasons stimulating the disposable gloves market growth.

The list of key companies contributing to the growth of the global disposable gloves market includes Granberg AS, Ansell Limited, Latexx Partners Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Households also order disposable gloves in small quantities as awareness about hygiene continues to rise. Additionally, disposable gloves are also used in handling agriculture produce, chemicals, fuel oil, and pesticides. The growing application in various industries due to growing liabilities and consciousness about health, the disposable gloves market is expected register notable growth in the near future.

Disposable Gloves Market: North America to Register Astounding Growth

The disposable gloves market is divided into several regions including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America region is expected to register remarkable growth in the near future. The disposable gloves market is expected to grow at 39.2% CAGR during 2018-2026. Recently, the region has witnessed several outbreaks like SARS and H1N1. These outbreaks have led to rise in awareness about hygiene. Additionally, key health related entities such as OSHA continue to take initiatives to promote safe and hygienic practices at workplaces. Furthermore, globally, countries are spending a larger proportion of budgets on healthcare. This is expected to create several new opportunities for growth in North America region.

Disposable Gloves Market: Food Industry Emerges as the Largest End-User

The disposable gloves market serves various end-uses including chemicals, automotive, household cleaning, and food and beverage industry. Among these, the food and beverage is expected to emerge as the highest end-user during the forecast period. The growing population, rising disposable income, and rising demand are expected to drive growth of the disposable gloves market during 2018-2026. Stringent regulations in the food industry due to recent outbreaks, and rising demand for food products, and growth of e-commerce are expected to open new opportunities in the market. Moreover, the disposable gloves market is expected to rise due to growing demand for motor oil, battery acid, and radiator coolant applications in the automotive industry. Additionally, power steering and brake fluids in cars are also expected to further growth in the disposable gloves market.

