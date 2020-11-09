Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market 2020 | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2030

Automotive smart dashboard display is a wireless display that is designed to provide information to the driver about the vehicle features, including safety features, navigation, and multimedia functions, while driving the vehicle
Increasing preference among consumers toward an elegant vehicle interior is likely to boost the automotive smart dashboard display market across the globe
Key Drivers of Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market
Rise in vehicle production integrated with an increasing number of safety standards across the globe is likely to propel the automotive smart dashboard display market. Increase in integration of smartphones and internet connectivity in vehicles is likely to boost the automotive smart dashboard display market across the globe. Increase in integration of artificial intelligence in vehicles is prompting vehicle manufacturers to develop connected vehicles, which is anticipated to propel the automotive smart dashboard display market across the globe.
Rise in integration of infotainment systems in vehicles is likely to further propel the automotive smart dashboard display market across the globe. Rise in development of wireless technologies, including 5G connectivity and Bluetooth connectivity, is prompting vehicle manufacturers to integrate smart dashboard displays in vehicles. Increase in adoption of advanced features in vehicles, including traffic control system, lane departure warning system, and parking management system, is anticipated to propel the automotive smart dashboard display market across the globe.
Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global automotive smart dashboard display market
Europe is projected to account for a major share of the global automotive smart dashboard display market due to a rise in the demand for autonomous vehicles. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers, including Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG and Denso Corporation who have major facilities that undertake research & development on the connected vehicle, which is likely to propel the automotive smart dashboard display market across the globe.
Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the global automotive smart dashboard display market due to an increase in sale of vehicles across the region. Rise in demand for connected vehicles across Asia Pacific is likely to drive the automotive smart dashboard display market in the region. Presence of major automotive parts manufacturing industries across China, India, and Japan is anticipated to propel the automotive smart dashboard display market in Asia Pacific.
Key Players Operating in Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market
Robert Bosch GmbH
LG Display Inc.
ZF Friedrichshafen
Alps Alpine Co. Ltd
Denso Corporation
Continental AG
Valeo
Panasonic Corporation
Garmin Ltd
Japan Display Inc.
Yazaki Corporation
Visteon Corporation
Nippon Seiki
Pioneer Corporation
Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market: Research Scope
Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market, by Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market, by Display Size
Upto 5’
5-10’
>10’
Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market, by Technology
LCD
TFT-LCD
OLED
Others
Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market, by Type
Combiner Display
Windshield Display
Augmented Reality Display
Others
Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market, by Operation
Manual
Semi-Autonomous
Autonomous
Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market, by Sales Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
