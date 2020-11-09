Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market 2020 | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2030

Automotive smart dashboard display is a wireless display that is designed to provide information to the driver about the vehicle features, including safety features, navigation, and multimedia functions, while driving the vehicle

Increasing preference among consumers toward an elegant vehicle interior is likely to boost the automotive smart dashboard display market across the globe

Key Drivers of Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market

Rise in vehicle production integrated with an increasing number of safety standards across the globe is likely to propel the automotive smart dashboard display market. Increase in integration of smartphones and internet connectivity in vehicles is likely to boost the automotive smart dashboard display market across the globe. Increase in integration of artificial intelligence in vehicles is prompting vehicle manufacturers to develop connected vehicles, which is anticipated to propel the automotive smart dashboard display market across the globe.

Request for a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79827

Rise in integration of infotainment systems in vehicles is likely to further propel the automotive smart dashboard display market across the globe. Rise in development of wireless technologies, including 5G connectivity and Bluetooth connectivity, is prompting vehicle manufacturers to integrate smart dashboard displays in vehicles. Increase in adoption of advanced features in vehicles, including traffic control system, lane departure warning system, and parking management system, is anticipated to propel the automotive smart dashboard display market across the globe.

Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global automotive smart dashboard display market

Europe is projected to account for a major share of the global automotive smart dashboard display market due to a rise in the demand for autonomous vehicles. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers, including Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG and Denso Corporation who have major facilities that undertake research & development on the connected vehicle, which is likely to propel the automotive smart dashboard display market across the globe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the global automotive smart dashboard display market due to an increase in sale of vehicles across the region. Rise in demand for connected vehicles across Asia Pacific is likely to drive the automotive smart dashboard display market in the region. Presence of major automotive parts manufacturing industries across China, India, and Japan is anticipated to propel the automotive smart dashboard display market in Asia Pacific.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79827

Key Players Operating in Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market

Robert Bosch GmbH

LG Display Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Valeo

Panasonic Corporation

Garmin Ltd

Japan Display Inc.

Yazaki Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Nippon Seiki

Pioneer Corporation

Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market, by Display Size

Upto 5’

5-10’

>10’

Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market, by Technology

LCD

TFT-LCD

OLED

Others

Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market, by Type

Combiner Display

Windshield Display

Augmented Reality Display

Others

Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market, by Operation

Manual

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

Global Automotive Smart Dashboard Display Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appetite-of-food-manufacturers-for-new-preservation-methods-unlocks-new-revenue-streams-in-advanced-packaging-technologies-market—tmr-301147621.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unique-features-of-collapsible-metal-tubes-to-serve-as-prominent-growth-prospect-for-collapsible-metal-tubes-market-across-forecast-period-of-2017-2025-tmr-301152145.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-smart-technologies-to-propel-fans-and-blowers-market-forward-tmr-301154907.html