Comprehensive Report on Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market 2018 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market – Snapshot

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research entitled “Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,” the global atomic force microscopes (AFM) market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2018-2026. According to the report, the global market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors.

Growing need for high resolution microscopy and rising adoption of atomic force microscopy in biology and biomedicine has increased the penetration and growth of the atomic force microscopes (AFM) market globally.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4746

Life Sciences and Biology Segment to Remain Most Lucrative

Life sciences and biology is expected to continue to be the leading segment globally during the forecast period due to rising demand for high resolution and accurate microscopy. Life sciences and biology segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 due to growing adoption of atomic force microscopes in the biology sector owing to the benefits that AFM brings to biology such as determining high-resolution structure, examining mechanical properties, and determining force interactions, all at the nano scale. Researchers are increasingly using AFM for ultra-high-resolution studies of proteins and DNA. The use of AFM is increasing in the biology and biomedicine sectors as it can analyze any kind of sample such as polymers, adsorbed molecules, films or fibers, and powders which have increased the growth of life sciences and biology segment across different regions of the world.

Semiconductors and electronics segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing popularity of smartphones and other electronic devices. The demand for AFM is also increasing for IC testing.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4746

North America and Asia Pacific to Continue to Hold Significant Share in the Overall Market

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2017 due to numerous technological advancements and growing investments in the semiconductor industry in the region. In North America, telecom operators are continuously taking efforts to introduce advanced technologies such as high resolution, single chip AFM and enhanced probe technology systems in order to achieve better productivity and accurate Nano scale measurements. In February 2017, Integrated Circuit Scanning Probe Instruments (ICSPI), based in Canada, a provider of scanning probe instruments, developed the highest resolution single-chip atomic force microscope (AFM) for different fields of science and technology. Furthermore, with the high demand for high resolution microscopy, various players in North America are collaborating with each other to provide various advanced microscopy solutions. This is helping the North America market to generate significant revenues.The market in the U.S. held the highest share in 2017 in North America and is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.7%during the forecast period. In a number of European countries, most semiconductor and electronics providers are offering technologically advanced microscopes for the food industry for illustrating mechanisms of property changes during processing and storage. The market in Europe is likely to witness significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The U.K. contributed highest share to the entire Europe atomic force microscopes (AFM) market in 2017.

Demand for atomic force microscopes in APAC is likely to remain concentrated in China and India, owing to the growing technological innovations and popularity of conventional biological laboratories. India is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR among the countries in Asia Pacific during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of smartphones and growing adoption of advanced technologies. Growth in the semiconductor industry is also propelling the atomic force microscopes market in India. In Middle East & Africa (MEA), market players are increasing their investments to expand their physical presence. GCC countries are expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driving investments for the development of microscopy technologies in the region. In South America, Brazil is expected to hold a significant portion of revenue for the market in the region throughout the forecast period.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=4746

The profiling of key players in the global atomic force microscopes (AFM) market includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for years 2016 to 2018. The key players profiled in the global atomic force microscopes (AFM) market includes Park Systems AG, JPK Instruments AG, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Nanonics Imaging Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Keysight Technologies, NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments, Asylum Research, and Nanosurf AG. Various players are introducing technologically advanced microscopes and establishing partnerships with other players to meet the continuously increasing demand for high resolution microscopy in the biology field.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-telematics-in-auto-insurance-key-pivot-for-revenue-gains-in-usage-based-insurance-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-200-bn-in-2030-301146452.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2023-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com