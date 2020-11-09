Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market 2020 | Advancements in Sensor Technologies and Focus on Minimizing Road Accidents to Propel Market Growth

- The global automotive active health monitoring system market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~32% during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the demand for safety systems in vehicles
- An automotive active health monitoring system is an automotive technology that monitors the health of the driver. The automotive active health monitor system is an in-vehicle health monitoring system, which measures and detects the driver’s vital health parameters and biophysical attributes such as respiration rate, blood pressure, pulse, oxygen saturation, and other key health information. It also measures and senses consciousness and drowsiness of the driver while driving. The automotive active health monitoring system utilizes sensors and infrared cameras to detect and monitor human face expressions and health information.
Drivers of Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market
- Chronic illness is a prominent factor responsible for the rise in road fatalities, as several drivers are diagnosed with diabetes, cardiovascular, and renal disorders, leading to road accidents caused due to tiredness and distraction. The automotive active health monitoring system monitors the driver’s health and helps avoid probable road fatalities. Significant alteration in safety norms by government bodies has led to the development of safety features by auto manufacturers for drivers as well as passengers and vehicle safety. This is a key factor that is anticipated to boost the automotive active health monitoring system market during the forecast period.
- Advancements in the automotive industry are expected to lead to further development of the automotive health monitoring system, which is expected to enhance safe driving conditions and is also likely to assist the driver if he loses consciousness, by taking the control of the vehicle and pulling the vehicle aside, and informing the nearest medical facility. This is expected to propel the demand for automotive active health monitoring system.
Request for a sample:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=47103
Challenges for Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market
- The automotive active health monitoring system requires modern infrastructure and facilities, which are yet to be developed in most parts of the world. Lack of infrastructure and facilities coupled with data protection & privacy concerns is a key issue that is likely to hamper the automotive active health monitoring system market during the forecast period.
Automotive Active Health Monitoring System: Market Segmentation
- Based on location, dashboard is projected to be a highly attractive segment of the automotive active health monitoring system market. The automotive active health monitoring system located in the dashboard is likely to increase the monitoring and sensing of information such as gesture recognition, face detection, distraction, and tiredness. This is estimated to boost the dashboard segment during the forecast period.
- Based on application, the pulse segment is expected to lead the automotive active health monitoring system market. Increase in pulse of the driver is likely to lead to accidents. This can be avoided through the integration of the automotive active health monitoring system, which monitors the heart rate of the driver and can instantly raise an alarm if the driver’s pulse goes haywire. This, in turn, is projected to boost the pulse segment during the forecast period.
- Based on component, the others segment, which includes infotainment system, camera, processor, and network, is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Continuous development of camera and infotainment system and the advent of digital health applications and monitoring systems are anticipated to boost the other segment during the forecast period.
- Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment is projected to account for a major share of the automotive active health monitoring system market. Cloud-based active health monitoring system provides improved data security, as compared to on-premises active health monitoring system. Furthermore, improved storage capacity of the cloud-based system, which offers global range that assists in long distance driving, is a major factor that is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.
Ask for brochure:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47103
Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market: Regional Analysis
- The automotive active health monitoring system market has been segregated into five prominent regions. Europe is expected to lead the global automotive active health monitoring market. The region is expected to remain prominent market for automotive active health monitoring system, owing to the presence of several key players from the region, who are focusing more on driver assisted safety systems. Increasing R&D in order to ensure safety of the vehicle user is a key reason for the development of in-vehicle health monitoring systems such as automotive active health monitoring system. Germany is a prominent market for automotive active health monitoring system.
Key players operating in the global automotive active health monitoring system market include
-
- Faurecia
- TATA Elxsi
- Plessey Semiconductors
- Acellent Technologies
- Hoana Medical, Inc.
- LORD
- Micro Strain Sensing Systems
- FLEX LTD.
Read Our Latest Press Release:
- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appetite-of-food-manufacturers-for-new-preservation-methods-unlocks-new-revenue-streams-in-advanced-packaging-technologies-market—tmr-301147621.html
- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unique-features-of-collapsible-metal-tubes-to-serve-as-prominent-growth-prospect-for-collapsible-metal-tubes-market-across-forecast-period-of-2017-2025-tmr-301152145.html
- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-smart-technologies-to-propel-fans-and-blowers-market-forward-tmr-301154907.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.
Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.
Contact
Transparency Market Research State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com