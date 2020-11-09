Impact of COVID-19 on Emulsion Polymers Market : Implications on Business

Key Highlights of Global Emulsion Polymers Market

The global emulsion polymers market was valued at more than US$ 40 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

in and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of during the forecast period The global emulsion polymers market is driven by the increase in demand for printed and flexible electronics across the globe

Asia Pacific accounts for major share of the global emulsion polymers market, led by high demand for conductive inks and pastes among electronics manufacturers

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1705

Key Drivers of Global Emulsion Polymers Market

Emulsion polymers are the green products and lead to eco-friendly techniques for coating and painting. Increasing demand for eco-friendly paint and coatings are driving the growth of the emulsion polymer market.

Additionally, government regulations towards environmental protection are supporting the growth of the market. Growing awareness toward the bio-based emulsion polymers and increased usage of using waterborne acrylic dispersion for its anticorrosive coatings properties are driving the growth of the market.

New hybrid vinyl copolymers such as vinyl acetate, styrene-butadiene (SB), acrylics and styrene acrylate (SA) can be used to synthesize sugar copolymer latex. In addition, acrylic monomers derived from plant oil such as soybean, castor, cotton and corn, can be used to produce acrylic hybrid latex.

Polymers derived from bio-based latex polymer technology are renewable and will provide improved performance as compared to other polymers such as SB and SA latex, and are expected to receive significant attention.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1705

Fluctuations in Crude Oil Prices to Hamper Global Emulsion Polymers Market

Despite these growth prospects, the fluctuations in crude oil prices is negatively influencing the revenue of the overall market and which is a key restraint for the growth of the global market for emulsion polymer.

Additionally, some stringent regulations imposed on the emission of some VOCs during manufacture are limiting the growth of the global emulsion polymer market.

Nevertheless, the launch of bio-based products coupled with increasing awareness regarding these products is boosting its adoption which is creating lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the global market for emulsion polymers.

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Emulsion Polymers Market

Growing building & construction activities coupled growth in the automotive industry in China is anticipated to provide promising market opportunities for emulsion polymers in the near future.

Growth in the paints & coatings industry coupled with rising demand for adhesives are estimated to primarily drive demand for acrylics and vinyl acetate polymers in the Asia Pacific region.

ASEAN is projected to be a lucrative market for automotive and building & construction in the near future. Growth in these industries will subsequently increase demand for paints & coatings and adhesives. This is likely to boost demand for emulsion polymers such as acrylics, styrene-butadiene latex, and vinyl acetate polymers in this region.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utilization-across-diverse-end-users-to-bring-substantial-growth-prospects-for-hexane-market-from-2019-2027-tmr-301157982.html

Fragmented Nature of Global Emulsion Polymers Market

The emulsion polymers market is fragmented in nature and is scattered between large and medium scale manufacturers. Manufacturers with global as well as regional presence dominate the emulsion polymers market. The irregular split of manufacturers in the emulsion polymers market leads to fluctuating product costs and higher degree of competition thus, lowering the profit margins.

Some of the key players in the market are Synthomer plc, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Trinseo S.A., and Arkema S.A. In 2018, some of the key players such as Arkema S.A., Celanese Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, and BASF SE collectively account for nearly more than 40% of the overall market. This dominance is a challenge for the new entrants. These key players are focused on product development and manufacture of bio-based products.

Global Emulsion Polymers Market: Research Scope

Global Emulsion Polymers Market, by Type

Acrylics

Styrene-butadiene Latex

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Polyurethane

Silicone

Hybrid Epoxy

Others

Global Emulsion Polymers Market, by Application

Paints and Coatings

Paper and Paperboard

Adhesives

Textiles and Non-Woven

Leather

Others

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.