Impact of COVID-19 on Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market : Implications on Business

Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market: Introduction

In terms of value, the global aerospace & defense chemical distribution market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027. Aviation and defense chemicals are used in testing, manufacturing, and maintaining aircraft engines, interiors, and systems. Airframes of defense equipment and devices are exposed parts. Manufacturers employ high-quality chemical substances to protect these parts. Rise in demand for regular inspection of defense technologies has boosted the demand for aviation and defense chemicals. Chemical distributors supply chemicals and materials such as paints, coatings, adhesives, and lubricants; or raw materials used in the production of formulated products or finished products employed in the aerospace & defense sector.

Need for Significant Investments in Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution to Hamper Demand

Defense technologies undergo a process of testing and analysis. This necessitates quality of manufacturing and errorless distribution of various chemicals used in the process. Hence, the domain of aerospace & defense chemical distribution has gathered significant relevance across the globe. Performance of aerospace equipment largely depends on the use of effective chemical greases, paints, and oils. This is also compelling aerospace companies to choose a strong chemical distribution network. However, toxicological and chemical & physical properties of chemicals used in the aerospace & defense sector define the hazards of chemicals. Therefore, factors such as quantity, storage form, proximity of various chemicals, and activities carried out in the facility play an important role in distribution of chemicals. Chemical dispersion can have serious consequences, including health damage. It can also cause damage to the environment and facilities. Quality and efficiency of chemicals plays an important role in the aerospace & defense sector. Therefore, associated risks and need for significant investment to maintain the quality of products during distribution are expected to adversely affect the aerospace & defense chemical distribution market.

Cleaners and Solvents to be Leading Products in Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market

In terms of product, the cleaners & solvents segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Cleaners and solvents are primarily used in airframes, systems, engine, and interiors application segments. The cleaners & solvents segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace in the near future, owing to widespread use of cleaners and solvents in cleaning of surfaces.

Interiors to be Dominant Application in Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market

Based on application, the global aerospace & defense chemical distribution market has been segregated into airframes, systems, engines, and interiors. The interiors segment accounted for more than 35% share of the global aerospace & defense chemical distribution market in 2018. In interior applications, aerospace and defense chemicals are primarily used for cleaning activities scheduled in aircraft for the duration of transit stops. These include passenger cabins, toilet compartments, cleaning of galleys, and flight decks.

Competition Landscape

The global aerospace & defense chemical distribution market was highly fragmented in 2018, with the presence of large numbers of manufacturers. Univar Solutions Inc., Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc., and Boeing Distribution Services Inc. accounted for more than 10% share of the market in 2018. Key players are focusing on the development of high quality aerospace & defense chemical distribution components in order to improve product offerings and gain competitive edge in the global aerospace & defense chemical distribution market.

Key manufacturers operating in the global aerospace & defense chemical distribution market include Univar Solutions Inc., Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc., Boeing Distribution Services Inc., Jaco Aerospace, AVIOCOM B.V., GracoRoberts, Aviation Chemical Solutions, Inc., Spectrum Aerospace GmbH, Sky Mart Sales Corp, Ellsworth Adhesives, Aerospace Chemical Supplies Ltd, Overlake Oil, Inc., Aviall, Inc., and AirChem Consumables.

Global Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market: Segmentation

Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market, by Product

Lubricants & Greases

Oils & Hydraulic Fluids

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Cleaners & Solvents

Others (including Wax, Polish, and Corrosion Inhibitors)

Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market, by Application

Airframes

Systems

Engines

Interiors

Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market, by Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Aerospace & Defense Chemical Distribution Market, by End Use

Aerospace Commercial Aircraft General Aviation Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)



