Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Reclamation Sand Market : Implications on Business

Asia Pacific Reclamation Sand Market: Introduction

In terms of value, the reclamation sand market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027 and reach ~US$ 2.8 Bn by 2027. In terms of volume, China dominated the reclamation sand market in Asia Pacific in 2018. It is estimated to lead the reclamation sand market in the region during the forecast period. Strong economic growth and positive outlook for foundry and construction sectors in China are boosting the demand for reclamation sand in the country.

Asia Pacific Reclamation Sand Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

The focus on reclamation sand has been increasing in Asia Pacific due to the rise in cost of molding sand and concerns over hazards of dumping the used sand. Foundries aim to lower the total cost of sand including purchase cost, freight cost, and disposal cost. Pressure to reduce the cost of sand on foundries has led to an increase in usage of reclamation sand in Asia Pacific.

This is boosting the reclamation sand market in the region. Foundry products are widely used in all sectors across the globe, including automotive, aerospace, power generation, railway, petrochemical, medical, defense, and marine. Almost all key components of these industries, such as brake disks, medical implants, marine engines, and aircraft turbine blades, are dependent on castings. Therefore, demand for reclamation sand is high in the manufacture of foundry products in Asia Pacific. This is augmenting the reclamation sand market in the region.

Economic growth in developing countries of Asia Pacific is driving the need for urbanization. More than 50% of the global population lived in urban areas in 2018. These factors are estimated to fuel building & construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, which rely highly on casting products. This is expected to drive the foundry industry in Asia Pacific in the next few years. In turn, this is anticipated to boost the demand for reclamation sand in the region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Reclamation Sand Market: Key Segments

Based on process, the reclamation sand market in Asia Pacific has been segregated into mechanical reclamation, wet reclamation, and thermal reclamation. In terms of volume, the thermal reclamation segment of the reclamation sand market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Thermal reclamation of foundry sand facilitates recovery of up to 80% of the sand used in a foundry for production of aluminum castings, which are then reused in the casting of aluminum. Based on application, the reclamation sand market in Asia Pacific has been divided into foundry, construction, and others. Foundry sand, which is used in the casting process, is reclaimed by using mechanical, thermal, or wet reclamation process. The reclaimed sand is again used in casting in foundries. The used sand is reclaimed repeatedly and is re-used in foundries. Around 80% of the reclamation sand is used in a foundry along with 20% of fresh sand.

The construction industry as well as concrete manufacturers have realized the importance of available aggregates to manufacture concrete suitable for all purposes. Significant increase in the production of other construction materials, such as steel, would lead to high production of industrial wastes such as used foundry sand, which can be employed in the production of concrete suitable for specific purposes.

Competition Landscape

Major manufacturers of reclamation sand include ASAHI YUKIZAI CORPORATION, Asahi Modi Corporation, Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd., and Mangal Minerals. These companies have considerable presence in the reclamation sand market in Asia Pacific.

Global Asia Pacific Reclamation Sand Market: Segmentation

Asia Pacific Reclamation Sand Market, by Process

Mechanical Reclamation

Wet Reclamation

Thermal Reclamation

Asia Pacific Reclamation Sand Market, by Application

Construction

Foundry

Others

