Pneumonia Testing Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2024

Pneumonia is a type of lung infection caused by microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Streptococcus pneumonia is one of the most common causes of pneumonia among children. Others are Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hob) and Pneumocystis jiroveci. It is characterized by symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, chest pain, nausea, and vomiting. In pneumonia, the air sacs of the lungs called alveoli are filled with fluid or pus that causes inflammation. The treatment of pneumonia depends on the severity of symptoms and types of pathogens. Usually, antibiotics are given to treat pneumonia caused by bacterial infections. In order to treat pneumonia caused by fungi, antifungals are prescribed. It is quite difficult to diagnose pneumonia as its clinical symptoms overlap with many other diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, and common cold.

The global pneumonia testing market is expected to expand significantly due to an increase in the aging population, recent advances in pneumonia diagnostics, and high prevalence of pneumonia among children. Rapid increase in the aging population in North America, Europe, and Japan is expected to drive the market in these regions as elderly people are more susceptible to developing pneumonia compared to the general population. UNICEF suggests that pneumonia is one of the major factors causing death in children. In 2016, approximately 880,000 children under the age of five years died due to pneumonia. Most of its victims were less than two years old. This disease is most prevalent in South Asia and African countries. Recent advancement in pneumonia diagnostics such as the development of nucleic acid detection tests for major pneumonia pathogens and immunochromatographic pneumococcal urinary antigen tests are anticipated to drive the market.

The global pneumonia testing market can be segmented based on product, technology, method, end-user, and geography. Based on product, the market can be divided into analyzers and consumables. In terms of technology, the market can be segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence, western blot, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and others. Based on method, the market can be segmented into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and point of care (POC) testing. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, homecare, and others.

Based on region, the pneumonia testing market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each of these regions can be sub-segmented into specific countries such as the U.S. and Canada (North America), the U.K. and Germany (Europe), Brazil (Latin America), China and India (Asia Pacific), and GCC countries (Middle East & Africa). North America dominated the global pneumonia testing market, due to a rise in the geriatric population and increase in demand for innovative medical technology in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly attractive region of the pneumonia testing market during the forecast period, due to an increase in health care awareness and high demand for advanced medical technology in the region.

Key players operating in the pneumonia testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F-Hoffmann la Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., bioMerieux, Becton, Dickenson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin, Quest Diagnostics, and Meridian Biosciences. Some diagnostic kits available in the market are Directigen S. pneumonia test kit by Becton Dickinson and LCx Chlamydia pneumonia PCR assay kit by Abbott Laboratories. In order to gain a competitive advantage in the industry, these players are adopting various growth strategies, such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and new product launches.

