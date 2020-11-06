Hospital Supplies Market Growth strategies and with Leading Key Players: 3M Healthcare, Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cardinal Health

The Global Hospital Supplies market is expected to reach US$ 101.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 37.9 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the Hospital Supplies market is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rise in influence of hospital acquired infections and growing government healthcare expenditure.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

3M Healthcare

Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Cardinal Health

Terumo Medical Corporation

Boston Scientific Group

Nipro Medical Corporation

Baxter

Smiths Medical

GE Healthcare

On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging regions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global hospital supplies market in the coming years. With a rise in cases of chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, there has been a rise in awareness regarding one’s health. Also, in recent days, there has been a significant rise in the number of individuals suffering from heart related disorders.

These factors have led to increase in the importance of maintaining health among the population in the developed as well as the developing nations. The demand for various hospital supplies equipment and consumables for taking care of patients has increased significantly in the recent years. Also, there has been a rising medical tourism and rise in number of specialty clinics and multi-specialty hospitals in countries such as, US, India, Canada. Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunity during the forecast period, due to an increase in the disposable income as well as the growing medical tourism in the leading economies such as Japan, China and India.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. GLOBAL HOSPITAL SUPPLIES MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. GLOBAL HOSPITAL SUPPLIES MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 OVERVIEW

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1 Global Hospital supplies market – By Type

3.2.2 Global Hospital supplies market – By Geography

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4. GLOBAL HOSPITAL SUPPLIES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

4.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

4.1.3 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Performed

4.1.4 Growing Geriatric Population

Continue…..

