Hyperconverged Integrated System Market 2020 : Forecast With Top Companies, Growth Factors, Classification, Regional Analysis, Development Factors

Hyperconverged integrated systems have become a vital need for various sectors in recent years due to the growing adoption of digital methods in a growing number of fields of life. The global hyperconverged integrated systems market has been driven by the comprehensive control it provides over multiple arms of a modern, digitalized operating system. The overall reduction in expenditure enabled by the use of hyperconverged integrated systems has made the market likely to prosper in the coming years.

In 2016, the global hyperconverged integrated systems market was valued at US$1.5 bn and is expected to reach nearly US$31 bn by 2025, expanding at a robust CAGR of 37.3% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Demand for Datacenter Consolidation to Remain Vital for Hyperconverged Integrated System Market

On the basis of application, the global hyperconverged integrated system market has been divided into remote and branch offices (ROBO), datacenter consolidation, server virtualization, data protection, IoT, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and others. Of these, datacenter consolidation is likely to remain a leading contributor to the global hyperconverged integrated system market in the coming years. The rising complexity of data being generated across the world has driven the need for data center technology that can keep up with the dynamic evolution of data generation methodologies. Server virtualization and virtual desktop infrastructure is also likely to remain a key tool in the business sector in the coming years, leading to strong prospects for the global hyperconverged integrated system market.

In terms of industry vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI, cloud service providers, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, gaming and entertainment, and others such as the oil and gas industry. BFSI has been an influential early adopter of digital mechanisms due to the increasing competition in the sector and is thus likely to remain a vital contributor to the global hyperconverged integrated system market in the coming years. The rising use of cloud infrastructure in a number of sectors has also led to cloud service providers emerging as a dominant contributor to the global hyperconverged integrated system market.

Europe and Asia Pacific to Exhibit Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Europe and Asia Pacific are crucial for the global hyperconverged integrated system market due to the immense scope they present for digitization initiatives. Europe is one of the traditional adopters of technological sophistications, whereas several governments in Asia Pacific have taken a proactive stance towards the spread of digitization infrastructure, leading to increasingly lucrative commercial prospects for the hyperconverged integrated system market. The Europe and Asia Pacific markets for hyperconverged integrated systems are likely to exhibit a CAGR of 43.8% and 42.9%, respectively, in the 2017-2025 forecast period. Brazil and Argentina are also likely to drive the Latin America hyperconverged integrated system market in the coming years due to the steady economic progress of the regional powers.

The key players in the global hyperconverged integrated systems market are Nutanix, Pivot3, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Scale Computing, VMware, Inc., Simplivity Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., Fujitsu Limited, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

