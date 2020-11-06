Global IV Bags Market :Study Applications, Types And Analysis Including Growth, Trends And Forecasts To 2032

The global market for IV bags has graduated as a key segment within the field of parental packaging and is defined by the supply of plastic materials required in intravenous therapy with key applications in hospital care.

Drop in electrolyte levels is not common among patients suffering from fever and diarrhea. This also causes moderate to severe cases of dehydration, which is more common in children. IV bags are often recommended to administer intravenous therapy for the treatment of such patients.

IV bags have also shown effectiveness in precisely delivery medication directly to veins via blood transfusion. The soaring usability of IV bags in the healthcare sector is indicative of a promising future ahead for the market. On these lines, Transparency Market Research (TMR) has predicted the market for IV bags to surge at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2020 and 2032.

The easy availability and affordable pricing of IV bags has transformed them into a widely used and preferred solution for parenteral packaging. The cost of an IV bag is around US$ 1, which is significantly aiding the surging sales witnessed in the market.

Several countries around the world exhibit only limited capacity for producing infusion pumps required for intravenous therapy. This factor is chiefly responsible for creating scope for expansion of the market. The need for efficient methods of blood storage has made IV bags indispensable for the medical and hospital sector.

In the coming years, the market will witness extensive use of IV bags, especially caused due to the rising penetration of healthcare facilities in remote areas. Considering the intrinsic attributes of IV bags in storing, transporting, sterilizing, and handling requirements, the future will bring greater opportunities for growth of the market.

Rising Incidence of Chronic Ailments Creating Growth Opportunities

One of the key factors enabling growth in the market remains the need for effectively administering parenteral drugs to patients who find it difficult to take medicines orally. For these patients, drugs need to be administered intravenously. Parenteral drugs are often prescribed for the treatment of chronic intestinal diseases, renal failure, diabetes, hepatic failure, and cancer.

TMR therefore sees the rising incidence of chronic ailments as one of the chief drivers of the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of non-communicable diseases will ascent by 57% between 2015 and 2020. Against this backdrop, experts are predicting soaring demand for IV bags in the coming years.

According to the WHO, chronic ailments such as type-2 diabetes mellitus and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) are primary focus of pharmaceutical companies, since they have been looking for ways of curbing the incidence, which has been spreading rapidly.

Adoption of Parenteral Nutrition Therapy Shaping Growth

According to the WHO, nearly 11% of diseases affecting people around the world results from the lack of healthy sustenance. Parenteral nutrition (PN) has been designed to help such patients receive sufficient dietary help they require. The rising incidence of diseases such as gastro-intestinal disorders, malignancy, ischemic gut malady, Crohn’s disease, and diabetic intricacies is spurring interest in parenteral nutrition.

PN means intravenous administration of nutrients, which may incorporate protein, starch, mineral, electrolyte, fat, vitamins, and other components required by a patient, who due to a certain health complication is unable to ingest food in substantial quantity.

Administering intravenous nutrition in the prescribed way can help battle various health complexities and is a crucial part of a patient’s recuperation. As the incidence of chronic ailments is likely to rise in the near future due to nourishment scarcity and changing ecological situation, the demand for parenteral sustenance is likely to remain constant.

Sustainability Emerges as Key Strategic Move

Some of the leading manufacturers of IV bags have been shifting their focus towards sustainability to curb hazardous impact on the environment. Lately, concerns pertaining to disposability and recyclability of IV bags have been surging, which have compelled some of the leading producers to rethink their production strategies.

To reduce carbon footprint, international organizations such as the Food & Drug Administration, have issued notices recommending the use of non-PVC and non-DEHP IV bags. Following such regulations Baxter International has introduced its Aviva line, which specifically offers PVC/DEHP-free IV bags.

Non-PVC and non-DEHP materials also help in improving moisture barrier properties and thermal stability, which are considered highly crucial for IV medication. Citing some of the impressive improvements in functionalities, leading companies are willingly transitioning to more sustainable methods of production. This also is expected to help them in creating brand value among customers.

COVID-19 Impact on IV Bags Market

While other markets are struggling to cope up amid disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, conditions have been favoring IV bags sales. However, challenges caused due to limited raw material availability and worker’s isolation have led to slow down of manufacturing activities.

While sales via physical stores may have suffered, contrary to this, the market has been gaining from surging ecommerce sales. Thanks to the rising digital engagement as consumers aim at limiting contact, businesses too are adopting practices that complement with social distancing rules.

Additionally, after the spread of the virus, consumers have become more cautious about hygiene. Manufacturers are therefore focusing on using packaging materials that will offer protection against contaminants during transit. These factors are expected to favor growth of the market for IV bags.

IV Bags Market: Competitive Landscape

According to TMR, the IV bags market has a fragmented vendor landscape. The presence of numerous local players, besides established companies, has rendered the market highly competitive. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Pfizer Inc, Wipak Group

Technoflex S.A

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Sippex, Polycine GmbH

Kraton Corporation

The Metrix Company

Medicopack A/S

Macopharma SA

Haemotronic S.p.A.

Renolit Solmed

Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited

Alfa Laboratories

Qosina Corporation

ICU Medical, Inc.

JW Life Science and Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.

