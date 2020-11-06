Hair Dryer Market 2020 : Comprehensive Analysis Of The Current Trends And Inclinations, Along With The Future Insights

- Hair dryer, also known as blow dryer, is an electromechanical tool that blows hot or cool air over damp or wet hair, in order to speed up the water evaporation particles and dry the hair. A hair dryer helps to improve the control on style and shape of hair, by controlling and accelerating the formation of temporary hydrogen bonds inside each strand. A hair dryer also helps to create hairstyles with supporting hair accessories to add more attractiveness to the hair.
- Globally, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the hair dryer market in 2019. Adoption and usage of hair dryers such as wired and wireless hair dryers is expected to increase across the globe during the forecast period. The hair dryer market in Europe has reached the targeted growth phase, owing to a strong product pipeline and well-established portfolio management approach.
- The hair dryer market in North America and South America has significant growth potential due to the demand for personal grooming and early technology adoption. However, the market in MEA is still in the growing phase due to lower adoption and insufficient innovations in the mass market product range.
Request for a sample:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32558
Hair Dryer: Market Trends
- Consumers increasingly demand products, which are easy to use, customizable, and meets their lifestyle requirements. Many consumers are demanding technologically advanced products, which means they are looking for innovative features that are meaningful and helpful in their lives.
- The rising demand for wired hair dryers has resulted in increasing focus on development of technology to ensure healthy hair that are not damaged by heat
Hair Dryer Market: Drivers and Opportunities
- The increasing adoption of western lifestyle has supported the growth of the hair dryer market globally. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles are the major factors impacting the hair dryer market. Moreover, the expansion of e-Commerce and availability of a wide range of products are the other factors fueling the hair dryer market.
- Adoption of artificial intelligence technology is rising rapidly globally. Hair dryer manufacturers are using the artificial intelligence technology to make their hair dryers advanced and are targeting the younger generation to buy technologically advanced hair dryers. This is expected to create new opportunity for the overall market during the forecast years.
Ask for brochure:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32558
Hair Dryer Market: Key Segments
- The global hair dryer market has been segmented based on product type, price range, end use, distribution channel, and region
- In terms of product type, the global hair dryer market has been divided into wired and wireless
- On the basis of price range, the market has been classified into less than US$ 50, US$ 50 – US$ 100, and more than US$ 100
- Based on end use, the market has been classified into individual and commercial
- In terms of distribution channel, the hair dryer market has been split into online and offline. The online distribution channel is further divided into e-Commerce websites and company-owned websites. The offline distribution channel is categorized into hypermarkets & supermarkets, departmental stores, and others (electronics retail stores, brand stores, etc.).
- Based on region, the global hair dryer market has been divided into North America (U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
Some of the key players operating in the hair dryer market are
-
- Panasonic Corporation
- Dyson Limited
- Procter & Gamble (Braun)
- Groupe SEB
- Conair Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Spectrum Brands, Inc.
- Helen of Troy
- Jemella Ltd (GHD)
- Ikonic (SSIZ INTERNATIONAL)
Read Our Latest Press Release:
- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appetite-of-food-manufacturers-for-new-preservation-methods-unlocks-new-revenue-streams-in-advanced-packaging-technologies-market—tmr-301147621.html
- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unique-features-of-collapsible-metal-tubes-to-serve-as-prominent-growth-prospect-for-collapsible-metal-tubes-market-across-forecast-period-of-2017-2025-tmr-301152145.html
- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-smart-technologies-to-propel-fans-and-blowers-market-forward-tmr-301154907.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.
Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.
Contact
Transparency Market Research State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com