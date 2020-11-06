Sheet Face Mask Substrate Market 2020 : Comprehensive Analysis Of The Current Trends And Inclinations, Along With The Future Insights

The popularity of face masks is on an all-time high. And, experts claim that a number of factors are driving the market for the same on a steep upward facing curve. As per Transparency Market Research, the Sheet Face Mask Substrate market will chart notable compound annual growth rate over the period 2018 to 2026, leading players to a slew of growth opportunities.

Notable developments and factors that are identified as prominent by Transparency Market Research are provided below.

Skin gain is gaining prominence owing to factors such as growing influence of social media and the fact that it has created a new, higher, almost unachievable standard of normal. As beauty and wellness influencers explain their followers how the most flawless skin is within reach, the demand for skin care products is increasing, leading t growth in the global sheet face mask substrate market. It is worth pointing out here that an increase in disposable income, particularly that of women, an outcome of more and more women joining the workforce is turning the tables in favor of the market.

Rapidly ageing population is another significant factor that is pushing women towards more and better beauty products, a magnificent line of which is produced and marketed by prominent and proactive players. By 2050, 2 billion people on the planet will be aged 60 and above. This demographic would drive the market for sheet face mask substrate considerably.

Pollution and stress are two factors that are massive culprits in ageing of skin. They are also often behind a lot of skin care issues such as acne, wrinkles, and fine lines. As women battles the impact of these two factors, the demand for sheet face masks would grow, whose efficacy is considered significant. This will drive the global sheet face mask substrate market forward over the forecast period.

Sheet Face Mask Substrate Market – Snapshot

A substrate is typically designed to fit the area of the skin to which topical application is desired. For example, when a mask is applied to the face, the substrate is designed to correspond to the shape of the face avoiding the eye, nostril, and mouth areas, as necessary. Consumers across the globe, especially from urban areas, are searching for materials that can enhance functionalities of their cosmetic products such as environmental protection, anti-pollution, and health and beauty care in a natural way. Sheet face mask is an innovative product that has been introduced in the market in the last few years, which would drive the sheet face mask substrate market. Rise in population and their personal need for beauty and cosmetics products is boosting the global sheet face masks substrate market. The skin care industry has witnessed significant expansion in the last few decades. Increasing utilization of skin brightening and anti-aging formulation trends which are seen on the purchase of sheet face masks show the interesting insights that can help the substrate market to grow in future. Sheet face masks are face shaped sheets that are soaked with different serums, as per the desired end result. They are usually packed individually and are applied to the face, patted and removed or peeled off after15 to 20 minutes.

In terms of substrate type, the global sheet face mask substrate market can be segmented into nonwoven substrate, cotton, hydrogel, and bio cellulose. Based on geography, the market can be segregated into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the sheet face mask substrate market, as there is an abundant availability of raw materials of sheet face mask substrate in the region. The global sheet face mask substrate market is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate between 2018 and 2026 due to the increasing usage of bio-cellulose and product developments by manufacturers. Consumers are focusing more on their skin and have also become beauty conscious. Moreover, an increase in the number of working women is also propelling more women to utilize sheet face masks, which in turn is boosting the sheet face mask substrate market. Furthermore, an increasing number of males are also utilizing sheet face masks.

Consumers have exhibited increased preference for anti-aging formulas and dehydrated skin treatments. Moreover, increasing skin aging problems, and dry skin problems especially in winter, coupled with changing lifestyle patterns are fueling the usage of sheet face mask substrate. The geriatric population is increasingly adopting sheet face masks. Increasing demand for anti-aging formulation sheet face masks among the geriatric population is driving the sheet face masks substrate market at a significant pace.

Major players operating in the global sheet face mask substrates market include Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., Bel Mondo Beauty, LLC, Biocrown Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Denex International, Fitesa S.A., Intracosmed AG, KATECHO, INC., Nox Bellow Cosmetics Co.,Ltd, Shanghai Gui Zhi International Trading Co., and Ltd., and TAIKI GROUP.

