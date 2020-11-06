Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market 2020 : Comprehensive Analysis Of The Current Trends And Inclinations, Along With The Future Insights

In order to steal a march over their competitors, keen players in the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market are not just entering into carefully-considered partnerships but also expending time and money on research and development of cutting-edge products.

The market so far has been majorly boosted by the soaring popularity of green manufacturing in the automotive industry, which energy harvesting and regeneration techniques help achieve. Strict government rules, namely The Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) Standards that are boosting uptake of energy efficient vehicles are leading to rising adoption of automotive energy harvesting and regeneration techniques too.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market to reach a value of US$127.78 bn by 2025 from US$24.59 bn in 2016 by rising at a robust CAGR of 21.6% between 2017 and 2025.

Hybrid Vehicles Segment Rules Market by Dint of Integrating Electric Motors and Gasoline Engines

Based on the type of vehicles, the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market can be divided into plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles. The hybrid electric vehicles, among them, hold a dominant share in the market. The segment will continue to retain its leading position in the future by clocking a solid 22.2% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The popularity of hybrid electric vehicles results from the fact that they combine the benefits of both electric motors and gasoline engines and can be configured to suit various needs such as better fuel efficiency, increased power, and auxiliary power for power tools and electronic devices.

In terms of growth rate, the segment of battery electric vehicles will likely surpass the other two by registering a CAGR of 22.8% from 2017 to 2025. Their phenomenal growth will be mainly brought about by their powerful built and smooth acceleration. Other factors working to their favor are the quiet drive and superior torque. Further, battery electric vehicles do not use gasoline and are powered by a battery pack and high voltage electric motor, which negates carbon dioxide emissions directly from the vehicle.

Powered by China, Asia Pacific Market Outshines All Others

From a geographical perspective, Europe is a market leader in the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market. In the upcoming years too, the region will maintain its leading position on the back of Germany, Italy, the U.K., and France. In 2016, the market for automotive energy harvesting and regeneration in Europe was worth US$7 bn. By rising at a robust 20.0% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, the market is slated to become worth US$32.49 bn by 2025.

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Tenneco Inc., Faurecia SA, ZF Group, Ricardo PLC, and Torotrak PLC.

