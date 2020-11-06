Automotive LiDAR Market 2020 : Comprehensive Analysis Of The Current Trends And Inclinations, Along With The Future Insights

Automotive LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is an advance scanning surveying technology that maps vehicle surroundings at the speed of light. LiDAR is the latest development in the automotive industry; an advancement in the predecessors of object detection technology such as RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging) and ultrasonic. LiDAR determines objects or nearby vehicles by emitting light pulses, which reflected off objects and vehicles and create high-resolution images that provide a more accurate image of the surroundings than cameras or radar alone. Automotive LiDAR is considered as a key technology for completely autonomous vehicles, as it is capable of delivering high-definition 3D projections of the surrounding. Major auto manufacturers are leveraging automotive LiDAR as a precise technology in the race to develop safe and self-driving autonomous vehicles owing to its speed, accuracy, and versatility. Most notably, latest advances in automotive LiDAR further differentiate between a person walking or riding a bike, and even at what speed and in which direction the person is moving

Most road fatalities occur due to driver error. Increase in awareness about safety among vehicle users and global regulatory bodies to safeguard both passenger and vehicle safety, by minimizing accidents, is a prime factor that is likely to boost the automotive LiDAR market. The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) is prompting a few prominent modifications in the vehicle safety system in order to ensure safety. Furthermore, rise in adoption of autonomous vehicles is also projected to incorporate more active advance safety components such automotive LiDAR. Rising emphasis by governments toward vehicles incorporated with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the last few years, owing to safety concerns, is also estimated to propel the global automotive LiDAR market during the forecast period. Lasers emitted from the automotive LiDAR provide accurate and high precision detection for real-time and long range detection. Automotive LiDAR continues to grow as decisive technology for self-driving and autonomous vehicles. Manufactures of automotive LiDAR are focusing on reduction of cost by cutting down the laser emitters; however, they are still quite expensive and is anticipated to restraint the automotive LiDAR market during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the OEMs segment holds a larger share of the automotive LiDAR market, as compared to the aftermarket segment, owing to the rising awareness about sophisticated components among auto manufacturers. The aftermarket segment is also anticipated to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period owing to increased testing of autonomous and self-driving vehicles. This, in turn, is providing lucrative opportunities to prominent automotive LiDAR manufacturers.

The passenger vehicles segment held a prominent share of the market in 2017. The high market share held by the passenger vehicles segment is primarily attributed to the rising demand for passenger vehicles, globally. Higher rate of adoption of advance driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking system in passenger vehicles is expected to propel the automotive LiDAR market during the forecast period.

The automotive LiDAR market has been classified into five prominent regions. Among them, Europe dominated the global market, accounting for more than 50% share in 2017. This was due to the increased awareness about safety and rise in number of fatalities, which has led to the high rate of adoption of advance safety technologies in the region, LiDAR being one of them. North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global automotive LiDAR market. North America being home to major automotive LiDAR manufacturers is expected to remain a prime market for automotive LiDAR. Rise in testing of self-driving fleet in the U.S. by various auto manufacturers is boosting the automotive LiDAR market in the region. North America also witnessed a rise in export of LiDAR, and hence, it is expected to remain a prominent market for automotive LiDAR during the forecast period.

The global automotive LiDAR is a highly competitive market due to the presence of major LiDAR manufacturers. Key players operating in the global automotive LiDAR market include Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi, Magna International Inc., Valeo, LeddarTech, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Infineon technologies AG, Quanergy Systems Inc., Phantom Intelligence, TriLumina, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, and AEye Inc.

