Surgical Robots Market Over Upcoming Period with Focusing on Major Vendors Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Mazor Robotics, Smith & Nephew, Hansen Medical

Global Surgical Robots market likely to grow with a notable rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027. It is owing to the favorable regulatory scenario in developed countries to ensure the superior quality of the surgical robots being produced. Moreover, the surge in robot-assisted surgeries worldwide due to the rise in geriatric population and chronic diseases such as diabetes, HIV, asthma, etc. are projected to boost the global surgical robot market in the forthcoming periods. Additionally, an increase in the per-capita healthcare expenditure coupled with development in healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries will augment the robust growth of the global surgical robot market in the future timeline.

Leading Surgical Robots Market Players:

Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Mazor Robotics, Smith & Nephew, Hansen Medical, Medrobotics, TransEnterix, Medtech, Renishaw, THINK Surgical, Globus Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, and Omni

Furthermore, the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries among patients due to its benefits such as the need for shorter hospital stays by patients, which led to the growth of the global surgical robot industry in the future timeline. In addition, huge technological advancements in robotic surgery such as 3D-imaging, high definition microscopic cameras, data recorders data analytic systems, motion sensors, remote navigation systems, and robotic controlled catheters are estimated to boom the global surgical robots market in the forecast periods.

Based on end-user, the global Surgical Robot market categorized into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others. Hospitals, segments accounted for a higher share in surgical robots market revenue in 2019 and are estimated to experience robust growth over the forecast timeframe. It is due to the growing focus on carrying out surgeries with better precision and ensuring more comfort for surgeons and the availability of resources and capabilities to deploy these platforms in hospitals.

