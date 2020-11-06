Medical Gases and Equipment Market to Set Robust Expansion by 2027 with Top Key Players like Air Products and Chemicals, Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair

The Global Medical Gases and Equipment market will propel the CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The changing lifestyle of the people has led to obesity, and unhealthy eating has caused many chronic diseases. Also, the emerging geriatric population and rising pollution have fueled the market demand for Medical Gases and Equipment in the medical industry.

Leading Medical Gases and Equipment Market Players:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., SOL SpA, Atlas Copco, Messer Group GmbH, and GCE Holding AB

Based on product, the global Medical Gases and Equipment market segmented into Oxygen, Medical Air, Nitrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrous Oxide, Helium, Ethylene Oxide, Blood-gas Mixture, Cylinder, Hoses, Manifold, Regulator. The oxygen segment will hold a significant share in the global Medical Gases and Equipment market in the forecast period. It is mainly owing to the oxygen needed majorly in case of accidents, surgeries, and patients with respiratory diseases. Moreover, oxygen is the only gas that requires in most serious cases to support the life of the patient.

Based on the Application, the global Medical Gases and Equipment market classified into Therapeutic, Diagnostics, Pharmaceutical manufacturing, and research and Other. The therapeutic segment has dominated the demand for global Medical Gases and Equipment market. Respiratory diseases and other primary therapy and cardiovascular diseases are deriving the market demand for the global Medical Gases and Equipment market. The rising pollution level and COPDs are chronic diseases that can lead to death to the patient. Thus, therapeutic conditions capture the largest share in the Medical Gases and Equipment market.

